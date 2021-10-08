Toyota Motor : The All-New Lexus LX World Premiere Oct 14, 2021

Oct. 08, 2021
The All-New Lexus LX World Premiere Oct 14, 2021
Lexus LX
Lexus will unveil the All-New LX at events in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates on Thursday, October 14, 2021, 1:30am JST. A digital reveal will be held at the same time.
Ahead of this digital world premiere, Lexus has released a preview image of the All-New LX.
