    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Toyota Motor : The All-New Lexus LX World Premiere Oct 14, 2021

10/08/2021 | 02:37am EDT
Oct. 08, 2021

The All-New Lexus LX World Premiere Oct 14, 2021
Lexus LX

Lexus will unveil the All-New LX at events in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates on Thursday, October 14, 2021, 1:30am JST. A digital reveal will be held at the same time.

Ahead of this digital world premiere, Lexus has released a preview image of the All-New LX.

Please join the countdown to the reveal at this linkURLhttp://discoverlexus.com/reveal

Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move.

SDGs Initiativeshttps://global.toyota/en/sustainability/sdgs/

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 06:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 31 027 B 277 B 277 B
Net income 2022 2 688 B 24 025 M 24 025 M
Net Debt 2022 18 491 B 165 B 165 B
P/E ratio 2022 9,82x
Yield 2022 3,10%
Capitalization 25 887 B 232 B 231 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 366 283
Free-Float 71,1%
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 1 869,00 JPY
Average target price 2 255,26 JPY
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Kenta Kon CFO, Director & Chief Officer-Accounting Group
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information, Security & Software Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION17.44%232 226
VOLKSWAGEN AG25.00%131 429
DAIMLER AG36.08%93 239
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY35.54%78 291
BMW AG15.53%61 063
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED9.02%61 043