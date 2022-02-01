Toyota Motor : The Automotive Industry's Role in Creating a Virtuous Cycle of Growth in Japan (JAMA press conference)

Chairman Toyoda

First of all, the entire automotive industry agrees with the Kishida administration's objective of a "virtuous cycle of growth and distribution".

However, although discussions sometimes tend to be based on the thinking that "distribution is about wage increases" or reports say that wages have not increased in the past 10 years, the reality (of the automobile industry) is that we have been providing returns to all our stakeholders from a broader perspective.

For example, the average wage increase of the last few years for automotive industry employees has been about 2.5 percent. This is the highest among all industries, and we have continued this level of wage increase for 10 years. I would like people to understand that the automotive industry has been doing that (distribution of wealth) continuously.

As for how we are distributing (wealth) to the government and society (beyond employees), companies in the automobile and parts industries have cumulatively paid about 10 trillion yen in corporate taxes since fiscal 2009. And, because the automotive industry is extremely broad, purchases from suppliers amounted to 250 trillion yen (over the same period). This is precisely the monetary amount of suppliers' sales.

Furthermore, the automotive industry has created 220,000 new jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. If we assume that the average annual income is 5 million yen, the industry is providing 1.11 trillion yen to households. It is also providing returns of about 11 trillion yen to its shareholders.

In a wider meaning of distribution through R&D, capital investment, wage increases, and others, the automotive industry circulates as much money as 7 trillion yen every year, including about 3 trillion yen in investments in batteries. I would like you to understand that.

However, because the automotive industry is so broad, there are still some areas that we have yet to reach. The five (leading Japanese) automobile organizations include those that are close to the front lines, such as the Japan Auto Parts Industries Association and the Japan Auto-Body Industries Association. We would like to deepen our cooperation with those colleagues to carefully examine the facts about the actual distribution situation.

We need medium- to long-term stable employment and the creation of a society in which everyone can have hope and confidence for the future. For that, we would like you to understand that the international competitiveness of each company must be increased, and we hope that people will keep an eye on the spring labor-management negotiations from the perspective of how things will play out in the medium to long term.