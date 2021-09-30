Toyota Motor : The "Human Rights Policy" has been announced

We as Toyota refer to and respect the "United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights" (UNGP) and promote activities related to human rights based on the UNGP.





Seeking "the happiness of someone other than ourselves" has always been a part of Toyota's Founding Principles and this was a driving force that led to the invention of the automatic loom which can be considered as the beginning of Toyota.





This spirit and pursuit is still within us today, although our mission has now grown to "producing happiness for all".





Within every country and every region in which we operate, we aim to be the best company in town that is both loved and trusted by the people.





The automotive industry is supported by numerous people, including local communities, suppliers, business partners such as dealers, customers, etc. We will continue to protect and improve the human rights of our employees, customers, and all people involved in our business activities, in order to be beneficial towards society.





This policy stands as the highest level policy related to human rights within Toyota and shall be adhered to by everyone employed by Toyota.





Human Rights Policy

Respect for Human Rights