    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

7203
Toyota Motor : The "Human Rights Policy" has been announced

09/30/2021
We as Toyota refer to and respect the "United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights" (UNGP) and promote activities related to human rights based on the UNGP.


Seeking "the happiness of someone other than ourselves" has always been a part of Toyota's Founding Principles and this was a driving force that led to the invention of the automatic loom which can be considered as the beginning of Toyota.


This spirit and pursuit is still within us today, although our mission has now grown to "producing happiness for all".


Within every country and every region in which we operate, we aim to be the best company in town that is both loved and trusted by the people.


The automotive industry is supported by numerous people, including local communities, suppliers, business partners such as dealers, customers, etc. We will continue to protect and improve the human rights of our employees, customers, and all people involved in our business activities, in order to be beneficial towards society.


This policy stands as the highest level policy related to human rights within Toyota and shall be adhered to by everyone employed by Toyota.


Human Rights Policy

Respect for Human Rights

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 07:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 31 151 B 278 B 278 B
Net income 2022 2 727 B 24 354 M 24 354 M
Net Debt 2022 18 477 B 165 B 165 B
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 2,79%
Capitalization 28 712 B 257 B 256 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 366 283
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 2 073,00 JPY
Average target price 2 247,89 JPY
Spread / Average Target 8,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Kenta Kon CFO, Director & Chief Officer-Accounting Group
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information, Security & Software Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
