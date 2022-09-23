Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-22 am EDT
2028.00 JPY   +1.40%
09:41aTOYOTA MOTOR : To End Vehicle Manufacturing In Russia
PU
09:41aTOYOTA MOTOR TO END VEHICLE MANUFACTURING AT ST PETERSBURG, RUSSIA PLANT, UNABLE TO RESUME NORMAL ACTIVITIES : Bloomberg
MT
09:39aToyota Says Co Has Decided To End Vehicle Production In Russia
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toyota Motor : To End Vehicle Manufacturing In Russia

09/23/2022 | 09:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sep. 23, 2022

Toyota To End Vehicle Manufacturing In Russia

Toyota has decided to end vehicle production at its Saint Petersburg plant in Russia.

On March 4th we had to suspend manufacturing operations at our plant in Saint Petersburg due to the interruption in supply of key materials and parts. Since then, we have been closely monitoring the situation and evaluating the future sustainability of our business in Russia.

During this period we have fully retained our workforce and ensured our facility was ready to re-start production if the circumstances allowed. However, after six months, we have not been able to resume normal activities and see no indication that we can re-start in the future.

The decision to terminate production of Toyota vehicles in Russia is not one that we have taken lightly. Over the last 80 years we have developed our business and our brand with the support of stakeholders around the world. We must now act in a way that allows us to protect the values and principles that our predecessors built up and be confident that we can pass them on to the next generation.

We have also determined that our operations in Moscow need to be optimised and restructured―with the clear objective of retaining an effective organisation to continue supporting the retail network in providing ongoing service to existing Toyota and Lexus customers in Russia.

We would like to thank our employees for their hard work and loyalty. In recognition of their valued contribution, we will be offering them assistance for re-employment, re-skilling and well-being, including financial support above legal requirements.

Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move.

SDGs Initiativeshttps://global.toyota/en/sustainability/sdgs/

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 13:40:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
09:41aTOYOTA MOTOR : To End Vehicle Manufacturing In Russia
PU
09:41aTOYOTA MOTOR TO END VEHICLE MANUFACT : Bloomberg
MT
09:39aToyota Says Co Has Decided To End Vehicle Production In Russia
RE
08:55aToyota Motor to Shutter Factory in Russia
MT
08:47aMIT - Soft robots that grip with the right amount of force
AQ
08:35aToyota Motor Plans Closure of Russian Factory
MT
06:54aToyota Motor terminates production at its plant in Russia -Kommersant
RE
09/22Sequoia Plants New Roots in Texas; Toyota's San Antonio plant begins production of the ..
AQ
09/22RALLY NEW ZEALAND : PreviewTOYOTA GAZOO Racing looks forward to another returning classic
PU
09/22TOYOTA MOTOR : October Production Plan
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 36 164 B 254 B 254 B
Net income 2023 2 949 B 20 733 M 20 733 M
Net Debt 2023 19 215 B 135 B 135 B
P/E ratio 2023 9,59x
Yield 2023 2,92%
Capitalization 27 758 B 195 B 195 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
EV / Sales 2024 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 372 817
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 2 028,00 JPY
Average target price 2 431,58 JPY
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-3.68%195 153
VOLKSWAGEN AG-16.97%86 787
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-17.00%58 922
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-36.24%54 502
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-38.52%51 338
BMW AG-16.18%47 386