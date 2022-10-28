Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Toyota Motor Corporation
  News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-28 am EDT
2030.00 JPY   +1.55%
Toyota Motor : Upgraded GR Supra GT4 EVO Launched for 2023
PU
Japan automakers boost exports in Sept. as yen hits 24-yr low
AQ
Save The Date : Livestream of TMC's FY2023 2Q Financial Results Press Briefing on November 1
PU
Toyota Motor : Upgraded GR Supra GT4 EVO Launched for 2023

10/28/2022 | 04:13am EDT
Oct. 28, 2022

Upgraded GR Supra GT4 EVO Launched for 2023Braking, handling and engine performance improved via customer input to make ever-better motorsports-bred cars

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing has launched an updated GR Supra GT4 race car for the 2023 season which delivers enhanced braking, handling and engine performance.

Prototype vehicle shown in optional orange wrapping.

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing has extensively utilised customer and driver feedback to improve the dedicated race car, which is already a champion in three regions, Japan, the United States and Europe, and has earned over 100 podium finishes.

Since its first full racing season in 2020, more than 50 GR Supra GT4 cars have participated in races around the world, and customers have earned victories in 11 national and international GT4 championships. In August this year, the car celebrated its 50th class win in a major championship*1.

But competition within the popular GT4 category is intense and development of the GR Supra GT4 has continued with an EVO update for the coming season, to ensure TOYOTA GAZOO Racing customers can continue to achieve top results in the future.

At events around the world since the car's launch, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing engineers have provided track support to customer teams and drivers, who delivered valuable insights which are only possible via the pressure of on-track competition.

User feedback and requests have flowed directly into the development of the GR Supra GT4 EVO, which follows TOYOTA's commitment to continuous improvement and building ever-better motorsports-bred cars for customers.

In response to constructive customer feedback and the results of detailed evaluations, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing development engineers focused their efforts on three key areas: brakes, handling and engine.

Thanks to an improved brake system design, new ABS settings, latest KW damper technology and updated anti-roll bar specification, the GR Supra GT4 EVO will deliver improved handling and higher cornering speeds.

Drivers will be able to push for faster lap times due to increased power and an optimised torque curve of the 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, turbocharged engine, which benefits from more effective cooling.

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing's close cooperation with its GT4 teams and drivers, and their valuable first-hand feedback, helped set specific targets for the upgrade. The GR Supra GT4 EVO is therefore easier to drive for ambitious amateur drivers whilst it also provides the precise performance demanded by professional racers.

The contact companies in each region for GT4 vehicle sales and customer support, including sales of spare parts and engineering support, are TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Europe GmbH for Europe, TRD U.S.A., Inc. for North America, and TOYOTA CUSTOMIZING & DEVELOPMENT Co., Ltd. for Japan and Asia.

The GR Supra GT4 EVO will make its competitive debut in January 2023 at the 24 Hours of Daytona, the first round of the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge season.

Orders for the GR Supra GT4 EVO will be taken from October 28 2022 and an upgrade kit will be available to existing GR Supra GT4 customers.

GR Supra GT4 EVO Technical Specifications*2 Chassis
Length 4,460 mm
Width 1,855 mm
Construction Steel/aluminium body with high-strength roll cage acc. to FIA regulations
Front splitter Natural fibre composite
Rear wing Natural fibre composite
Fuel tank ATL FT3 safety fuel cell with fast refuelling system (120 litres)
Driver's seat OMP racing seat with six-point safety harness (FIA 8862-2009)
Engine & Transmission
Type In-line six-cylinder, single twin-scroll turbocharger
Displacement 2,998 cm3
Max. power Depending on Balance of Performance (power sticks provided).
Max. torque Up to 660 Nm*
Engine management Marelli ECU
Exhaust system Akrapovic racing exhaust system with catalytic converter
Lubricants Ravenol
Transmission Modified ZF automatic transmission with paddle shift
Differential DREXLER Motorsport-specification limited-slip differential
Driveshaft GKN Motorsport high torque spec
* Depending on Balance of Performance
Suspension, Steering, & Brakes
Front suspension MacPherson strut
Rear suspension Multilink
Shock absorbers KW adjustable racing dampers
Steering Rack and pinion, electrical supported
Brakes (Front) Brembo six-piston racing calipers, Steel ⌀ 390 mm brake discs
Brakes (Rear) Brembo four-piston racing calipers, Steel ⌀ 355 mm brake discs
Tires Front/Rear Pirelli 305/660-18 Front / 305/660-18 Rear
Wheels OZ 11 x 18 in
Electronic Control System
Traction control Standard
ABS Standard
Digital display unit Standard
Data logger Standard
Rear view camera Option
Tyre pressure monitoring system Option
Suspension travel sensors Option
Equipment
Fire extinguishing system Standard
Air jack system Standard
Drinking system Option
Homologated endurance package Option
Sales price

A ready-to-race GR Supra GT4 EVO will be priced at 186,000 euros.*3

GR Supra GT4 EVO Vehicle Sales and Customer Support Company by Region Europe

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Europe GmbH
e-mail: tgrcms@tgr-europe.com

North America

TRD U.S.A., Inc.
e-mail: trdusa.gt4@toyota.com

Japan / Asia

TOYOTA CUSTOMIZING & DEVELOPMENT Co., Ltd.
e-mail: info_supragt4@toyota-cd.co.jp

*1 Achieved by Masayoshi Oyama and Masayuki Ueda for Akiland Racing, in the Am class of GT World Challenge Asia at Sportsland Sugo in Japan.
*2 Further details on the progress of development, specifications for the upgraded model and ordering information will be available soon at www.GR-Supra-GT4.com.
*3 All quoted prices are excluding taxes, customs and logistics fees.

Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move.

SDGs Initiativeshttps://global.toyota/en/sustainability/sdgs/

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 08:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
