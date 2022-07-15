Toyota Motor : Vehicle Gallery

Financials JPY USD Sales 2023 35 149 B 253 B 253 B Net income 2023 2 981 B 21 430 M 21 430 M Net Debt 2023 19 332 B 139 B 139 B P/E ratio 2023 9,98x Yield 2023 2,90% Capitalization 29 681 B 213 B 213 B EV / Sales 2023 1,39x EV / Sales 2024 1,29x Nbr of Employees 372 817 Free-Float 70,0% Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 19 Last Close Price 2 163,00 JPY Average target price 2 470,00 JPY Spread / Average Target 14,2% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2 Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 1.40% 210 583 VOLKSWAGEN AG -28.84% 78 738 MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG -25.02% 54 285 BMW AG -18.39% 47 476 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -46.12% 46 066 FORD MOTOR COMPANY -44.58% 45 785