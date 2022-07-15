Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Toyota Motor Corporation
  News
  Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-15 am EDT
2163.00 JPY   +1.31%
12:24pTOYOTA MOTOR : Vehicle Gallery
PU
12:24pTOYOTA MOTOR : Crown Design Sketches
PU
08:15aEurope Car Sales Decline to Lowest Since 1996 on Low Output
MT
Toyota Motor : Vehicle Gallery

07/15/2022 | 12:24pm EDT
Vehicle Gallery

Please visit the "toyota.jp" website for more information on the models currently on sale. (Japanese only)

A
  • Alphard
  • Aqua
B
  • bZ4X
C
  • Camry
  • Century
  • C-HR
  • Copen GR SPORT
  • Corolla
  • C+pod
  • Crown
G
  • GR Yaris
  • GR86
H
  • Harrier
  • Hiace
  • Hilux
J
  • JPN Taxi
L
  • Land Cruiser
M
  • Mirai
N
  • Noah
P
  • Passo
  • Pixis
  • Prius
R
  • Raize
  • RAV4
  • Roomy
S
  • Sienta
  • Supra
V
  • Vellfire
  • Voxy
Y
  • Yaris

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 16:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 35 149 B 253 B 253 B
Net income 2023 2 981 B 21 430 M 21 430 M
Net Debt 2023 19 332 B 139 B 139 B
P/E ratio 2023 9,98x
Yield 2023 2,90%
Capitalization 29 681 B 213 B 213 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
EV / Sales 2024 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 372 817
Free-Float 70,0%
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 2 163,00 JPY
Average target price 2 470,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.40%210 583
VOLKSWAGEN AG-28.84%78 738
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-25.02%54 285
BMW AG-18.39%47 476
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-46.12%46 066
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-44.58%45 785