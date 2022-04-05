Log in
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/05 02:00:00 am EDT
2217.5 JPY   +0.29%
Toyota Motor : Vehicles

04/05/2022 | 06:29am EDT
Vehicles
General Vehicle Inquiries
Where can I find information on vehicles sold by Toyota?

Vehicle information can be found on the Toyota website for the country or region where the product is sold.

Where can I get information concerning a recall?

Recall information can be found on the Toyota website for the country or region where the product is sold.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 10:27:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 30 872 B 252 B 252 B
Net income 2022 2 744 B 22 359 M 22 359 M
Net Debt 2022 17 758 B 145 B 145 B
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 2,50%
Capitalization 30 473 B 248 B 248 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
EV / Sales 2023 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 366 283
Free-Float 70,4%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 2 211,00 JPY
Average target price 2 423,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 9,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.01%248 310
VOLKSWAGEN AG-10.55%110 108
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-4.93%75 572
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-19.79%66 954
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-26.35%62 741
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG-9.76%57 487