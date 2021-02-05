Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Toyota Motor Corporation    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toyota Motor : Video and Transcript of Financial Results Press Conference

02/05/2021 | 12:03am EST
Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move.

SDGs Initiativeshttps://global.toyota/en/sustainability/sdgs/

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 05:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 26 040 B 247 B 247 B
Net income 2021 1 523 B 14 426 M 14 426 M
Net Debt 2021 15 002 B 142 B 142 B
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
Yield 2021 2,88%
Capitalization 21 694 B 206 B 205 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,41x
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 359 542
Free-Float 62,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 8 122,22 JPY
Last Close Price 7 759,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 23,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Kenta Kon CFO & Chief Officer-Accounting Group
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information, Security & Software Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-2.49%205 756
VOLKSWAGEN AG8.02%105 600
DAIMLER AG14.03%83 045
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY30.28%77 648
BMW AG-2.02%55 632
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED-9.02%49 030
