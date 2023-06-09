Advanced search
Toyota Motor : Why Did Toyota Design a Toilet? Uncovering the Surprising Truth!

06/09/2023 | 04:20am EDT
While they all may be categorized as wheelchair users, there's a considerable range of individual differences.

Some are capable of standing with support, while others cannot. There are also people with hemiplegia, and lower limb amputations, with individuals spanning all ages from children to seniors, and each moves differently based on their type of wheelchair. The goal was to incorporate ingenious solutions to accommodate everyone.

A common thread, however, was the desire for a cool and fun space. There was a clear preference to steer away from designs that bore too strong a resemblance to traditional welfare vehicles, so the work on improving the mobile toilet design continued.

Then a significant breakthrough came in 2021, during a demonstration at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games: the water usage was double what the team had estimated. In a scenario where installing a large water tank wasn't feasible, the water-saving technology of a particular toilet, known for its distinctive whoosh, plunk! sound in Japan, offered an insightful cue.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 08:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
