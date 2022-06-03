Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  06/03 02:00:00 am EDT
2165.00 JPY   -1.28%
02:02pTOYOTA MOTOR : Why Toyota Takes on 24-hour Endurance Races (Part 2)
PU
02:02pTOYOTA MOTOR : Why Toyota Takes on 24-hour Endurance Races (Part 1)
PU
07:54aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : June 3, 2022
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toyota Motor : Why Toyota Takes on 24-hour Endurance Races (Part 2)

06/03/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Morizo (post-race comments)

To begin with, let me say thank you to everyone involved. Today is the anniversary of Naruse's death.

I drove my third stint from 10 o'clock, but it was initially planned to be from 9 o'clock. I realized that it happened to be around the same time that Naruse suddenly passed away.

Gripping the steering wheel at the time Naruse died… I was extremely nervous. Many things came to mind when I was driving this third stint-entering the 13th year of competing in this race with this car, the Supra-and to be honest, I was in no real state to drive.

I'd like to think Naruse is listening to us as we discuss all this now.

At the time of his funeral, I resolved to stay on this path alongside a handful of passionate people who wanted to continue doing this with me. This was how our GR activities began. Now, the GR project has the support of so many people and is at the very center of our efforts to make ever-better cars, and to improve our people.

Truly, I want to thank everyone who has supported these efforts so far. When speaking about Naruse, I can't hold back my tears. The reason is disappointment.

Thirteen years ago, we could not even use the Toyota name; our team comprised basically two people-Naruse and myself-and we participated in the 24 Hours of Nürburgring with a homegrown team with fewer members than most privateer teams.

Back then, I was overcome by various disappointments-the disappointment of not receiving any support; the disappointment of not being taken seriously, no matter what we did; the disappointment of being belittled, no matter what we did; and the disappointment of having to run a Supra model that was no longer in production.

I was appointed president on June 23, 2009, and ever since Naruse passed away, exactly one year later on June 23, 2010, all these disappointments have remained with me continually.

These disappointments are why all I do is repeat the mantra "let us make ever-better cars."

Even today, I still feel regret and shed tears. These disappointments have been a source of our strength, pushing us to create like-minded companions sharing the same goal, and to make ever-better cars. These thoughts were on my mind when I started by thanking you all today.

I drove four stints, including the start and finish, but I think Yabuki (who has been in charge of the GR Supra development) was the one who should have driven the car today. If today were not such a special day, I would have asked Yabuki to drive the Supra.

However, due to the three key elements of June 23, the Supra, and the Nürburgring, I felt as if Naruse was telling me, "No, you should drive. We can drive together!"

I'm certain that Naruse is listening to us today, and I believe he may have brought us this nice weather. As a driver, no doubt I proved a hindrance to my teammates, but the other three professional drivers covered for me exceptionally well. Thank you!

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 18:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
02:02pTOYOTA MOTOR : Why Toyota Takes on 24-hour Endurance Races (Part 2)
PU
02:02pTOYOTA MOTOR : Why Toyota Takes on 24-hour Endurance Races (Part 1)
PU
07:54aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : June 3, 2022
07:32aSYNTHETIC FUELS : A Promising Option for Decarbonizing Engines
PU
04:12aTOYOTA MOTOR : Announces Progress of Efforts in the Super Taikyu Series
PU
06/02LE MANS 24 HOURS : PreviewTOYOTA GAZOO Racing fighting for fifth Le Mans crown
PU
06/02TOYOTA MOTOR : Releases Storage Battery System for Residential Use Based on Electrified Ve..
PU
06/01TOYOTA MOTOR : and Woven Planet Have Developed a New Portable Hydrogen Cartridge Prototype
PU
06/01Toyota Motor Corporation and Woven Planet Holdings, Inc. Develop A New Portable Hydroge..
CI
06/01Stratasys Named Official 3D Printing Partner of Toyota Racing Development
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 35 076 B 268 B 268 B
Net income 2023 2 965 B 22 679 M 22 679 M
Net Debt 2023 19 050 B 146 B 146 B
P/E ratio 2023 10,2x
Yield 2023 2,74%
Capitalization 29 735 B 227 B 227 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
EV / Sales 2024 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 372 817
Free-Float 70,5%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 2 165,00 JPY
Average target price 2 442,63 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.16%232 035
VOLKSWAGEN AG-10.44%103 063
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG0.31%77 811
BMW AG-5.28%58 975
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-33.70%56 682
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-33.12%55 835