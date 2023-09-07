Tokyo, Japan, September 7, 2023―Woven by Toyota, Inc. ("Woven by Toyota"), a mobility technology subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation ("TMC"), decided on a new executive structure at its shareholders' meeting. These changes will take effect on October 1, 2023. Toyota's software platform, Arene and a test course for mobility, Toyota Woven City, will evolve from a preliminary development phase to an execution phase. These changes will ensure efficient decision making closer to the genbaand delivery of Woven by Toyota's technology towards mass production. Woven by Toyota will strengthen cooperation with Toyota and Toyota Group to lead the evolution of advanced intelligent software that contributes to the transformation of Toyota into a mobility company.

James Kuffner, Representative Director and CEO of Woven by Toyota stated, "I would like to thank all of our employees and stakeholders who have contributed to the development and growth of Woven by Toyota. We shipped new technology for ADAS on Toyota's MIRAI and LEXUS LS, and created Arene, a software platform designed to deliver new value to future customers. Woven City was also established with experimentation to begin in 2025. Now that we are transitioning from early development to a mass production phase, which requires even further collaboration with Toyota and Toyota Group companies. As we enter this pivotal transition phase, I am confident that Kumabe-san, a leader who has extensive experience working closely with the Toyota Group while at Denso and J-QuAD DYNAMICS, is the best person to take on this important role as the new CEO of Woven by Toyota. In my new position as Senior Fellow at Toyota, I will manage the professional development of our software engineers and promote the principles of quality software development globally."