MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Toyota Motor Corporation    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toyota Motor : and Hino to Jointly Develop Class 8 Fuel Cell Electric Truck for North America

10/05/2020 | 02:05pm EDT

'A fuel cell powered version of the Hino XL Series is a win-win for both customers and the community. It will be quiet, smooth and powerful while emitting nothing but water,' said Tak Yokoo, Senior Executive Engineer, Toyota Research and Development. 'Toyota's twenty plus years of fuel cell technology combined with Hino's heavy-duty truck experience will create an innovative and capable product.'

'Expanding upon our proud heritage of the Hino powertrain, Toyota Fuel Cell Technology offers our customers a commercially viable, extended range, zero emissions vehicle in the near term,' said Glenn Ellis, Hino's Senior Vice President Customer Experience. 'Hino shares a common focus with Toyota when it comes to durability, reliability, and innovation with the customer at the center of design which makes this collaboration a game changer.'

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 18:04:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 25 101 B 237 B 237 B
Net income 2021 1 182 B 11 185 M 11 185 M
Net Debt 2021 15 782 B 149 B 149 B
P/E ratio 2021 16,5x
Yield 2021 3,13%
Capitalization 19 317 B 183 B 183 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 359 542
Free-Float 64,1%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 7 786,84 JPY
Last Close Price 6 909,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 36,1%
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President, CEO & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Masahito Maeda Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-10.44%182 911
VOLKSWAGEN AG-25.10%81 486
DAIMLER AG-5.31%58 586
BMW AG-14.74%47 145
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-16.78%43 591
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-17.34%40 946
