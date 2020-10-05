Toyota Motor : and Hino to Jointly Develop Class 8 Fuel Cell Electric Truck for North America

'A fuel cell powered version of the Hino XL Series is a win-win for both customers and the community. It will be quiet, smooth and powerful while emitting nothing but water,' said Tak Yokoo, Senior Executive Engineer, Toyota Research and Development. 'Toyota's twenty plus years of fuel cell technology combined with Hino's heavy-duty truck experience will create an innovative and capable product.'

'Expanding upon our proud heritage of the Hino powertrain, Toyota Fuel Cell Technology offers our customers a commercially viable, extended range, zero emissions vehicle in the near term,' said Glenn Ellis, Hino's Senior Vice President Customer Experience. 'Hino shares a common focus with Toyota when it comes to durability, reliability, and innovation with the customer at the center of design which makes this collaboration a game changer.'