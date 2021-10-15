Toyota Motor : cuts November output but sticks to full-year goal

TOKYO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp on
Friday cut its planned global output for November by as much as
15% due to ongoing chip shortages, but indicated it would ramp
up production from December by sticking to its latest full-year
production target.
Japan's leading carmaker said in a press release it would
produce between 100,000 and 150,000 fewer vehicles in November
than it had planned for a month that was meant see a rebound in
lost output.
That reduction comes after cuts in September and October as
supplies of components from factories in Malaysia and Vietnam
slowed because of increased COVID-19 infections there, forcing
Toyota to trim its production target for the year to March 31 by
300,000 vehicles to 9 million.
On Friday, the company stuck to that forecast, meaning it
will have to ramp up production for the remainder of the
business year, relying on a decline in COVID-19 infection rates
in Southeast Asia to allow chip factories to raise output.
"I can't predict what is going to happen, but I think we are
through the worst period of lower production risks," Kazunari
Kumakura, an executive at the world's biggest carmaker, said
during an online briefing.
Toyota wants to restart curtailed production in December https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/toyota-aims-make-up-some-lost-production-supplies-rebound-sources-2021-10-12
and is asking its component suppliers in Southeast Asia to
boost supplies so it can claw back some lost production, three
sources familiar with the carmaker's plans told Reuters earlier.
The total reduction in production from September through
November will be as much as 910,000 vehicles, a Toyota
spokesperson said.
The Japanese carmaker, which had hardened its supply chain
against disruptions after a major earthquake hit Japan's
northeast coast in 2011, was the last of the major global
automakers to cut production because of parts shortages even as
demand for cars rebounded.
Car sales in China in September fell by a fifth from a year
earlier because there were fewer vehicles for people to buy.
In addition to forcing chip factories to close, the pandemic
has spurred stay-at-home demand for tablets and other electronic
devices that has made semiconductors shortages worse.
Toyota is still seeing robust demand for its vehicles and
therefore wants to raise production in December, Kumakura said.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly
Editing by Christopher Cushing and Mark Potter)