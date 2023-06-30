Since FY2021, the Sustainability Data Book is updated whenever needed to ensure timely information disclosure.
Major updatesJune 2023
- Promoting Sustainability p.6
- Climate-related Financial Disclosures Based on TCFD p.37
- Social and Governance parts (except some parts) updated p.57-p.117
