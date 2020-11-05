Log in
Toyota Motor Corporation    7203

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Toyota Motor : more than doubles full-year profit outlook

11/05/2020 | 10:57pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Toyota Prius PHV and Prius hybrid cars are seen on the assembly line at the Tsutsumi plant in Toyota, Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp more than doubled its full-year operating forecast on Friday amid a rebound in sales in China that were hit by the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year, even as it reported second-quarter operating profit slid 24%.

Japan's biggest automaker said it now expects operating profit of 1.3 trillion yen ($12.6 billion) for the year through March 2021, up from a previous prediction for a 500 billion yen profit. That is above an average estimate for a 1.25 trillion yen profit compiled from 26 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

In the July-September quarter, operating profit fell to 506 billion yen from 662.4 billion in the same period a year earlier, according to Reuters' calculations, as sales dipped amid the coronavirus impact globally.

($1 = 103.4200 yen)

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -1.03% 6750 End-of-day quote.6.64%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 0.11% 6984 End-of-day quote.-9.46%
Financials
Sales 2021 25 186 B 243 B 243 B
Net income 2021 1 200 B 11 601 M 11 601 M
Net Debt 2021 16 268 B 157 B 157 B
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
Yield 2021 3,11%
Capitalization 19 527 B 188 B 189 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 359 542
Free-Float 62,1%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 7 786,84 JPY
Last Close Price 6 984,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 34,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President, CEO & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Masahito Maeda Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-9.46%188 256
VOLKSWAGEN AG-25.06%80 613
DAIMLER AG0.09%60 156
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY1.48%50 432
BMW AG-14.52%47 214
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-18.49%42 178
