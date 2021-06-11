Toyota Motor : All-New Lexus NX Premieres, Heraldling the Start of the Lexus Next Chapter 06/11/2021 | 11:03pm EDT Send by mail :

The all-new second-generation Lexus NX, a highly successful luxury crossover around the world, offers elevated levels of driving performance, design, and advanced technology.

As the first all-new model developed under the 'Lexus Driving Signature', the NX involves a confidence-inspiring level of dynamic behavior that can be expected on future new models.

The all-new NX displays elements of an evolved Lexus design language that pursues 'Simplicity' rooted in technology and 'Uniqueness' in proportions that contribute to a dynamic performance.

The all-new NX possesses the latest Lexus advanced safety technologies and convenience enhancements based on the Japanese luxury brand's human-centered approach. Lexus NX (Prototype) Lexus announced the world premiere of the all-new NX, the first model of Lexus' next-generation range. The NX, as well as the forthcoming model lineup, will better meet the diversifying needs and lifestyles of customers the world over, and in doing so, will promote the realization of a carbon-neutral society. Since its establishment in 1989, Lexus has been committed to the spirit of innovation and has continued to take on the challenge of providing new technologies and values to its customers. With the launch of the first-generation RX in 1998, Lexus created a new category of luxury crossover SUV and has been a leader in the realm ever since. In 2014, Lexus launched the NX, based on the concept of 'Premium Urban Sports Gear.' Since then, the luxury crossover has been well-received by customers for its agile driving performance and powerful design. As of the end of April 2021, the NX has sold a cumulative total of approximately 1 million units in more than 90 countries and regions, and together with the RX, has grown to become a core global model for Lexus. The new NX is the first model to introduce the next generation of Lexus and is based on the development concept of 'Vital x Tech Gear.' This concept combines vital dynamism (Vital) with advanced technology (Tech). The new NX features improved linear response thanks to the strengthening of the car's fundamentals, a design that attracts attention with athletic proportions, and many advanced, new technologies. Also, in order to establish the unique driving experience to be found in future electrified vehicles, Lexus focused on thoroughly improving driving control, aerodynamics, and weight reduction. In addition, based on the 'Lexus Electrified' electrification vision, the new NX will be available as both HEV and―a Lexus first―PHEV, further accelerating the rollout of electrified vehicles. In addition, Lexus will respond to the diversifying needs of customers by offering a wide lineup of powertrains, including models powered by a 2.5-liter naturally-aspirated or a 2.4-liter turbocharged engines, among others. MAIN PRODUCT FEATURES OF THE ALL NEW NX The NX adopts a variety of powertrains to meet the diversifying needs of customers and to contribute to a carbon-neutral society. Available powertrains include Lexus' first PHEV, an HEV-equipped with high-capacity battery, a newly developed 2.4-liter inline four-cylinder turbocharged engine, and a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder naturally-aspirated engine―all with high thermal efficiency.

All-wheel drive (AWD) is available on models equipped with PHEV and 2.4-liter turbo powertrains, whilst both AWD and front-wheel drive (FWD) are available on the models equipped with HEV and 2.5-liter naturally-aspirated powertrains. The evolution of Lexus' unique driving signature, focusing on the control of driving force to deliver a sense of stability, power, and security. Lexus engineers have focused on developing a linear driving feel that possesses a direct steering communication between driver and vehicle. Extensive vehicle evaluation was carried out at the Toyota Technical Center Shimoyama, thus enhancing the 'Lexus Driving Signature' and ensuring the NX faithfully responds to drivers' intentions.

Newly-developed, electronically-controlled full-time AWD has been adopted for the 2.4-liter turbocharged model. The next generation of Lexus design is rooted in athletic proportions and contributes to an impression of performance and function, reflecting the diversifying needs and lifestyles of global customers. The NX displays elements of an evolved Lexus design language that pursues 'Simplicity' rooted in technology and 'Uniqueness' in proportions that contribute to a dynamic performance.

The NX's exterior design expresses a captivating form, modeling large surface units across a new, dynamic framework that has been realized through an all-new vehicle platform.

The NX's interior is the first to fully incorporate the Tazuna Concept, a cockpit concept that allows the driver to intuitively connect with the car and concentrate more on driving operations. The NX adopts the latest preventive safety technologies, as well as advanced convenience technologies, as part of the luxury brand's human-centered approach. The next-generation 'Lexus Safety System +' delivers cutting-edge safety technology by seamlessly partnering with and supporting the driver at all times.

The Lexus-first e-latch system electronically controls the latching and unlatching of doors. This feature is combined with a blind spot monitor to provide a 'safe exit assist function (with control door opening) *1 , a world-first feature that helps to prevent accidents caused by door operation when the vehicle is stopped.

, a world-first feature that helps to prevent accidents caused by door operation when the vehicle is stopped. A digital key that allows vehicle operation via smartphone.

The NX can be equipped with a Lexus-first 'Advanced Park' system. The remote parking function enables remote control from outside the vehicle via a digital key and assists with parking in unfamiliar or confined spaces. *1 As of June 2021, based on Lexus research for vehicles already announced TAKEAKI KATO, CHIEF ENGINEER, LEXUS INTERNATIONAL 'The development of the new NX was a series of new challenges for Lexus. We implemented 'digital development' to ensure quality by evaluating the well thought-out design structure under various conditions using computer models to check productivity. In terms of driving, professional racing drivers conducted an evaluation test drive at the Shimoyama test course to thoroughly train the car's body structure and control the driving force to inherit and evolve the Lexus driving flavor. The powertrain lineup is diverse, including Lexus' first PHEV, a newly developed 2.4-liter turbocharged engine, and a newly developed electronically controlled full-time AWD, as well as a number of advanced technologies and a new generation of multimedia. The attractive design and performance of our products have been achieved through the cooperation of our suppliers and many innovations in production technology. Planning, development, production engineering, and manufacturing are connected online across national borders in a difficult environment such as limited mobility, and for the first time for Lexus, production will be carried out at three locations around the world. All of this has been done with the full force of our team working together for the smiles of our customers. We hope you will experience the challenge of the new generation of Lexus and the new NX that we, the development team, have poured our passion into delivering.' THE ALL NEW NX MAIN ELEMENTS Total length 4,660 (+20) mm Full Frame 1,865 (+20) mm Full height 1,640 (+5) mm Wheelbase 2,690 (+30) mm Powertrain 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder plug-in hybrid system 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder hybrid system 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder 2.4-liter inline four-cylinder turbo Tire Size 235/50R20 235/60R18 ( ) Figures in parentheses are compared to conventional models. LEXUS' FIRST PHEV ACCELERATES THE SPREAD OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES Based on its 'Lexus Electrified' electrification vision announced in 2019, Lexus aims to continue providing customers with the enjoyment and pleasure that cars bring, even in this era of ever-changing mobility society. Doing so will necessitate the evolution of its vehicles' basic performance. Lexus will therefore accelerate the spread of electrified vehicles (along with HEVs) by introducing the brand's first PHEV powertrain in the all-new Lexus NX. The global core model will offer a practical EV range, powerful acceleration performance, and superior quietness. PLUG-IN HYBRID SYSTEM The plug-in hybrid system used in the PHEV version of the NX is equipped with a thermally-efficient 2.5-liter inline-four engine, a high-capacity, high-output lithium-ion battery, and front and rear motors. The lithium-ion battery has an impressive power output of 18.1 kilowatt-hour (kWh), providing a class-leading EV range and power for daily driving. The driver can alternate at will among four driving modes (EV mode, AUTO EV/HV mode, HV mode, and Self-charge mode) at the touch of a switch. In HV mode, the engine and motor work together to achieve high acceleration performance. In addition, when AUTO EV/HV mode is selected with a destination inputted into the navigation system, Lexus' first anticipatory EV/HV mode will automatically switch to HV mode on highways and other road conditions based upon data such as remaining battery power, route, and traffic information, all for the achievement of energy-efficient driving. PHEV Charging (Prototype)

System (PHEV) (Prototype)

Battery (PHEV) (Prototype) LEXUS DRIVING SIGNATURE, WHICH ACHIEVES A BALANCE BETWEEN LINEAR STEERING FEEL AND DRIVING FORCE IN AN SUV The new NX uses the GA-K platform to achieve a lightweight, highly rigid body with a low center of gravity to enable superior handling. The basic performance of the vehicle has been greatly improved, and it inherits Lexus' unique driving signature, which is faithful to the driver's inputs with control surfaces tuned for a more linear response. In addition, seven powertrains, including Lexus' first PHEV, have been introduced to offer a suitable global range of drivetrains that help realize a driving experience that seamlessly blends comfort, stability, athleticism, power, and safety. Driver connection, control, and confidence are elevated in all conditions thanks to the Lexus Driving Signature tuning philosophy. SEVEN DIFFERENT POWERTRAINS 2.5-liter PHEV e-FOUR (A25A-FXS + THS II Plug-in + Rear motor)

2.5-liter PHEV FF (A25A-FXS +THS II Plug-in)*1 Lexus' first PHEV features AWD (E-FOUR) with constantly variable front-to-rear torque distribution between 100:0 and 20:80 percent modes. The high-capacity lithium-ion battery is placed under the floor to lower the center of gravity and help enhance handling and the overall driving experience. 2.5-liter HEV e-FOUR (A25A-FXS + THS II + Rear motor)

2.5-liter HEV FF (A25A-FXS +THS II) The HEV also combines a highly efficient 2.5-liter inline-four engine with a high-output electric motor, and uses a control logic exclusive to Lexus to achieve an optimized balance of acceleration performance and reduced fuel consumption. E-Four has a constantly variable front/rear driving force distribution from 100:0 to 20:80 percent modes. A FWD version will also be introduced to meet the diversifying needs of customers. 2.4-liter Turbocharged AWD (T24A-FTS + Direct Shift-8AT + Full-Time Electronically Controlled AWD) A newly developed 2.4-liter inline-four turbocharged engine, a newly developed high-torque Direct Shift-8AT, and a newly developed electronically controlled full-time AWD. In addition to the Toyota New Global Architecture's (TNGA) high-speed combustion system, the engine features Lexus' first center-injection direct-injection system and a close placement of the turbocharger and catalyst done in order to meet increasingly stringent exhaust and fuel economy regulations around the world, while at the same time being conscious of carbon neutrality. The transmission has been optimized for the turbocharged engine, which can generate high torque from low rpm. The newly developed shift control technology enables acceleration and deceleration that is faithful to the driver's will and provides a pleasant shift schedule. Additionally, the electronically controlled full-time AWD constantly varies the front/rear driving force distribution from 75:25 to 50:50 (depending on situation), and uses unique technology to achieve both an optimal contact patch and linear steering feel. 2.5-liter AWD (A25A-FKS + Direct Shift-8AT + Electronic Control Standby AWD)

2.5-liter FF (A25A-FKS + Direct Shift-8AT) A highly efficient 2.5-liter inline-four engine and Direct Shift-8-speed AT. The AWD system has a constantly variable front/rear driving force distribution ranging from 100:0 to 50:50, with the same unique control technology and optimized final gear ratio as the 2.4-liter engine, providing sufficient driving force and a pleasant driving experience with an optimal and rhythmic shift schedule depending on the situation. A FWD model will also be introduced to meet the diversifying needs of our customers. Transmission (Turbo) (Prototype)

System (Turbo) (Prototype) HIGHLY RIGID AND LIGHTWEIGHT BODY Reinforcement braces and panels have been added to the suspension members and other parts of the vehicle to ensure that the driving force is optimized. The rigidity of the GA-K platform has been evolved by considering the cowl shape and increasing the structure's plate thickness. The structure of the upper body benefits from an engine hood that adopts a twin-lock structure - a first for Lexus. In addition to the annular structure, a high-rigidity structural foaming agent was placed effectively by CAE analysis in order to suppress matchbox deformation in the rear luggage opening. In addition to laser screw welding (LSW) and structural adhesives, laser peening technology has been newly developed for joining skeletons. Through their optimal placement, the bonding strength has been increased by extending the bonding length by about 35% compared to the conventional type.

The rocker outer reinforcement is made of 1180 MPa steel by tailor welded blanks (1.6 kg lighter than the conventional structure), and the roof center reinforcement is made of cold-rolled steel sheet with a tensile strength of 1470 MPa. The roof center reinforcement is made of cold-rolled steel plate with a tensile strength of 1470 MPa *2 (approximately 0.3 kg lighter than the conventional structure). A structure made of such high tensile strength steel enhances vehicle rigidity, safety, and handling while mitigating mass. Lexus NX (Prototype) SUSPENSION, BRAKES, AND TIRES The newly developed NX suspension uses MacPherson struts in the front and a trailing arm, double-wishbone design in the rear. The newly developed shock absorber maintains damping force at low speeds by careful design of high friction parts. The F SPORT is equipped with the latest Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) as standard equipment to achieve both high levels of maneuverability and ride comfort. The wheel fastening structure has been changed from stud bolt and hub nut fastening to hub bolt fastening. By increasing rigidity and reducing unsprung weight (approx. 0.7kg less than when the hub nut is fastened), it contributes to a clean and responsive steering feel and a high quality ride. The 20-inch and 18-inch tires are equipped with Extended Mobility Tire (EMT)*3 to provide a high-quality ride while ensuring the ability to drive a safe distance in the event of a puncture. The steering adopts Lexus' first variable rack gear*4 to enhance stability at high speeds and enable a quick cornering response. The new variable rack steering gear also excels at low speed handling. For braking, a new ergonomically-shaped brake pedal pad has been developed for easier switching between pedals and easier brake pedal depression. The PHEV and HEV are the first Lexus vehicles to feature a pedal return damping mechanism, enhancing the dynamic quality of the pedal release operation. In addition, a faster reacting, revised brake actuator better supports the function of the Lexus Safety Sense +. Front Suspension (Prototype)

Rear Suspension (HEV / PHEV) (Prototype) AERODYNAMIC PERFORMANCE Aerodynamic Performance (Image) Thorough attention was paid to aerodynamic control and safety technology. Flush belt moldings with minimal steps from the door design surface to the glass surface are used to optimize over-body air flow and improve handling stability. On the underside of the vehicle, the dimples in the underbody engine splash shield generate micro-vortices that help enhance under-body airflow and contribute to driving stability at high speeds. The front bumper is shaped for improved air-flow and downforce, and the rear bumper has an opening to balance rear suspension movement. QUIETNESS Aiming to achieve quietness befitting a Lexus, in addition to optimizing sound-absorbing and sound-insulating materials in various parts of the vehicle to reduce noise entering the cabin, the air flow and wind noise seeping into the cabin has been dramatically reduced (approximately 15% reduction compared to previous sound pressure level). Furthermore, in an effort to mitigate high speed wind noise, a revised weather strip and front door glass run shape have been developed to improve door sealing. For the front door glass, a new sound insulation material has been adopted*4. The engine hood uses a twin-lock structure, a first for Lexus, to suppress engine hood vibration caused by air turbulence, contributing to improved quietness. The 2.4-liter turbocharged model features Active Noise Control/Engine Sound Enhancement, which enhances the noise characteristic of the four-cylinder turbocharged engine, while producing a pleasant driving experience with a pleasing sound typical of Lexus. *1 China only *2 Normal roof only *3 Specifications vary by destination *4 Excluding PHEV A DESIGN THAT SIGNIFIES THE NEXT GENERATION OF LEXUS, COMBINING DYNAMISM WITH ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY In an effort to further evolve the next generation Lexus design language, the new NX distinguishes itself by focusing on vehicle proportions that enhance an athletic image and align with the model's driving performance, function, and the clean simplicity of the new crossover's technology. For the exterior, changes to the platform have resulted in an expressive, dynamic shape defined by softer angles and more organic forms. The interior is focused on creating a welcoming, hospitable space for each occupant and, for the first time, fully incorporates the Tazuna Concept. This human-centered cockpit philosophy enables a more seamless and intuitive connection between the driver and car to help enhance concentration on driving. DYNAMIC FRAMEWORK AND INCREASED REAR SEAT SPACE BY ADOPTING A NEW PLATFORM The front and rear tires have been enlarged from 225/60R18 inches to 235/50R20 inches, and the front and rear treads have been widened to enhance the NX's dynamic image. In addition, by lowering the hip point of the rear seat, passenger head clearance has been increased to improve rear-seat occupant comfort. PROPORTIONS THAT EXPRESS THE UNIQUENESS OF LEXUS The familiar Lexus spindle architecture has been deepened with a three-dimensional design that starts from the spindle grille and extends significantly toward the rear fenders. In addition, we pursued the uniqueness of Lexus by creating a vehicle shape in which the front fenders' upward-flowing three-dimensional forms merge with those near the rear fenders. A FRONT VIEW THAT CHALLENGES THE NEXT-GENERATION SPINDLE 3D EXPRESSION Lexus NX (Prototype) The hood has been extended to the edge of the front end while the grille surface has been raised vertically to strengthen the front end's mass. In addition, the more upright grille surface enables more efficient air flow, improving the cooling performance of the radiator.

The chrome frame of the grille has been eliminated to better express the NX's proportions, while simplifying the assembly and reducing weight. The grille pattern is a longitudinal U-shaped block with a three-dimensional effect, and a slit-like opening is provided at the bottom. The slit-like opening improves cooling performance and is styled to help communicate the NX's dynamic nature. The headlamps are entirely black to accentuate the L-shaped daytime running lights. A SILHOUETTE THAT EVOKES DYNAMIC AND NIMBLE DRIVING Lexus NX (Prototype) The hood has been extended where it reaches the grille to help 'lengthen' the front-end proportions forward of the A-pillar. The model's rear overhang has been shortened to create a sense of lightness. The straight beltline was shortened to emphasize the kick-up toward the rear, giving the cabin a condensed feel.

Combining the contradictory elements of sharp character lines and large curved surfaces, we pursued solid textures that accentuate each other. We aimed to create a new design expression for the next generation of Lexus that is simple yet spectacular. REAR VIEW EXPRESSES A SENSE OF SOLIDITY AND A STRONG STANCE Lexus NX (Prototype) Toward the center of the back door, the shape is narrowed in the motif of a spindle shape, and the rear fenders are shaped to sandwich the spindle shape, emphasizing the sense of solidity around the rear cabin and the wide stance of the tires.

For the rear combination lamps, an elongated light bar, located across the center of the vehicle combines with the independently positioned L-shaped lamps on the left and right to enhance the unique originality of the NX.

The revised brand mark placed in the center of the rear hatch, above the license plate symbolizes the next generation of Lexus. EXTERIOR COLORS TO SUIT A VARIETY OF CUSTOMER LIFESTYLES These include Sonic Chrome, which employs Lexus' unique metal texture technology, Celestial Blue, a straightforward high-saturation color, and Blazing Carnelian contrast layering, which combines depth and vibrancy. A COCKPIT BASED ON THE TAZUNA CONCEPT AND AN INTERIOR DESIGN THAT IS CLOSE TO ALL OCCUPANTS Steering Wheel (Prototype) The cockpit design is based on the Tazuna Concept, a new cockpit that further evolves Lexus' human-centered philosophy that is foundation of all vehicle development. This interior concept was first introduced in the LF-30 Electrified concept car in 2019. The word tazuna is derived from the 'reins' used to control horses, and aims to enhance the joy of controlling a car at will by enabling better communication between the driver and their vehicle.

The ratio of the driver and passenger floor is designed to create the optimal space. The meter and center display area contribute to driver comfort by ensuring a wide field of vision and tightening the driver knee space. The wide passenger area, including the top of the console, provides passengers with ample space.

The layout of the information system components leading from the heads-up display to the gauges and from the heads-up display to the center display allows for smoother, less distracted eye movement while driving. In addition, the start button, shift lever, and drive mode select switch are placed around the steering wheel where they can be handled more naturally, so the driver can operate them smoothly without losing his or her driving posture.

Newly adopted is the Touch Tracer Operation, an operation method that combines the head-up display with touch sensor switches on the steering wheel. When the driver touches the touch sensor switches on the steering wheel, the operation guide is displayed on the head-up display (or on the meter when the head-up display is off), allowing more intuitive operation without the need for a driver to look at their hand and keep eyes forward. In addition, the head-up display offers three modes with different information and layouts to allow customers to enjoy driving while maintaining a clear view of the surrounding road conditions. The driver can change the mode according to the driving situation. In addition, the layout and graphics of the gauges have been redesigned to ensure that the driver receives the information they need while driving.

With the adoption of a large touch display, many functions are integrated into the soft switches in the display. The Lexus product development team paid close attention to the details of the switch size, shape, layout, and displayed information, and pursued the optimal arrangement and shape for intuitive operation while considering the frequency of use of each function.

The newly developed steering wheel inherits the shape that Lexus has always insisted on, which is easy to grip and operate, while the horn pad has been downsized and the spoke design has been changed to improve the sporty feel.

The shift lever is newly developed for the shift-by-wire function. We pursued a shape that has a superior tactile character that is easy to grip and apply pressure. Drive Mode Switch (Prototype)

Steering Touch Sensor Switch (Prototype) For the interior color scheme, we aimed to create a color scheme that is best suited to the cockpit based on the Tazuna Concept and allows the driver to concentrate on driving. A diverse color lineup is offered, including 'Black & Rich Cream,' a contrasting color scheme of black and rich cream with high-saturation orange accent stitching.

The ornament decoration that runs from the shape of the meter to the door trim is in a dark color and has continuity with the driver's seat area to create a space where the driver can focus on driving. The newly developed '3D Cutting Black' is a geometric pattern that gradually becomes denser toward the rear to help enhance the sense of dynamism and advanced technology.

Sixty-four colors of interior illumination are used to accentuate the beauty of the interior shapes and materials, coloring the entire cockpit. We have preset 14 recommended colors that express the emotions and changes in feelings that occur when looking at beautiful natural phenomena. If a driver desires to freely select other colors, they can choose from 50 other colors in the color palette of the center display, providing an atmosphere that better aligns with their mood. Lexus NX Interior Color Rich Cream (Prototype)

Interior Illumination (Sunset) (Prototype) F SPORT Lexus NX (Prototype)Lexus NX (Prototype) The exterior features include special 20-inch alloy wheels, a spoiler on the lower bumper, and front-side garnishes that deliver a sporty impression. For the interior, in addition to the newly developed dedicated steering wheel, the front seats, aluminum pedals, and shift lever have been exclusively designed to enhance the image of driving performance. Also, the latest AVS is equipped as a standard feature to deliver a high level of handling and ride comfort. Lexus NX Interior Color F Sport Flare Red (Prototype) MULTIMEDIA SYSTEM WITH ADVANCED AND CONVENIENT FEATURES The multimedia system's high-resolution, 14-inch touch display provides clear images, thanks to an antireflective coating applied to the windshield and the use of glare-reducing bonding technology *1 .

. The NX offers a state-of-the-art multimedia system that is intuitive and easy to use. A variety of menu selection switches are always displayed as icons on the driver's side for superior accessibility. The layout of the entire screen is divided into display areas according to the granularity of the information, while the operation flow for navigation, music, and vehicle settings is unified for ease of use. For instance, a function that allows front passengers to easily call up frequently used controls has been installed. In addition, the map area and the air conditioner area can be adjusted according to your needs and preferences.

The color and font of the navigation screen can be selected from five different themes according to the user's preference.

The OTA (over-the-air) software update function enables software updates via DCM (Data Communication Module) wireless communication. In addition to the main multimedia system, software updates for the gauges and audio can be made, including the latest Bluetooth *2 compatibility, display indications, and new functions.

compatibility, display indications, and new functions. The latest voice-recognition function enables activation by operating the microphone icon on the display or by voice, in addition to activation by operating the talk switch on the steering wheel. By saying a pre-defined activation word (e.g. Hey Lexus!), the system can be activated by voice recognition without having to operate switches or stop playing music. In addition, the system supports natural speech operation as if you were talking to the car.

The NX adopts cloud navigation that uses map information on the cloud to obtain traffic information and parking space availability information in a timely manner *3 . The 14-inch navigation system is a hybrid of a newly developed in-vehicle navigation system and a cloud navigation system.

. The 14-inch navigation system is a hybrid of a newly developed in-vehicle navigation system and a cloud navigation system. Configure Apple CarPlay *4 , Android Auto *5 , and Baidu *6 CarLife to use the exclusive functions of iPhone *4 and Android *5 devices on the in-vehicle display. In addition to the conventional USB connection, it now supports wireless connection via Wi-Fi. In addition, by using the service provider provided by Lexus, it is now possible to stream music without using the smartphone integration function.

, Android Auto , and Baidu CarLife to use the exclusive functions of iPhone and Android devices on the in-vehicle display. In addition to the conventional USB connection, it now supports wireless connection via Wi-Fi. In addition, by using the service provider provided by Lexus, it is now possible to stream music without using the smartphone integration function. A new web browser function has been set up that allows users to browse websites (news, blogs, streaming music, YouTube *5 videos, etc.) through an Internet connection using DCM.

videos, etc.) through an Internet connection using DCM. The My Settings function, which allows the user to register personal settings to the vehicle, now supports multimedia settings such as navigation and audio, in addition to the conventional vehicle settings (driving position, illumination, doors, etc.). Users can be identified not only by their smart keys but also by their smart phones. In addition, multimedia settings are stored in a data center and can be used in another vehicle.

The Lexus Premium Sound System consists of 10 speakers, including a large-capacity subwoofer box, utilizing the bass reflex structure of the rear speakers and the body framework (lower back) to achieve rich and crisp low-frequency reproduction. Meanwhile, the Mark Levinson*7 Premium Surround Sound System is based on the Mark Levinson*7 PurePlay concept. Seventeen speakers, including a large-capacity subwoofer box that utilizes the body frame, are optimally placed to create a stage feeling that extends from front to back and left to right. The aim is to achieve a sense of stage and pure, distortion-free sound. Both sound systems also support the playback of high-resolution sound sources (96kHz/24bit), which contain more information than CD sound sources (44.1kHz/16bit). 14in Audio (Prototype)

Sound System (Prototype) *1 A technology that fills in the gaps between the glass panel and the LCD and then attaches them together.

It minimizes the refractive index of light and reduces screen glare. *2 Bluetooth is a trademark of Bluetooth SIG, Inc. *3 Specifications may vary depending on the destination. *4 Apple, Apple CarPlay, and iPhone are trademarks of Apple Inc.

The iPhone trademark is used under license from Aiphone Co., Ltd. *5 AndroidTM, Android AutoTM, and YouTube are trademarks of Google LLC. *6 Baidu is a trademark of Baidu Inc. *7 Mark Levinson and Mark Levinson are trademarks of Harman International Industries, Inc. EQUIPPED WITH THE LATEST ADVANCED SAFETY TECHNOLOGIES AND ENHANCED CONVENIENCE BASED ON A HUMAN-CENTERED APPROACH In order to realize the ultimate wish of the mobility society - 'zero fatalities and injuries in traffic accidents'―the NX adopts the evolved Lexus Safety System +. By expanding the detection range of the millimeter wave radar and monocular camera, we have enhanced the performance of each function and added new functions to assist on ordinary roads. The aim is to prevent accidents, further reduce traffic fatalities and injuries, and ease the burden on drivers. In addition, the NX is equipped with Advanced Park, an advanced driving support technology developed based on the Mobility Teammate Concept, to support safe, secure and smooth parking. Furthermore, a new function has been added to allow remote parking using a smartphone. In addition, automatic door-opening cancellation (Safe Exit Assist), which is linked to the Blind Spot Monitor sensor and e-latch system, supports safe and secure exit. For added convenience, a digital key that allows the driver to operate the car from a smartphone is also available. THE LATEST LEXUS SAFETY SYSTEM + WITH EXPANDED FUNCTIONS AND ENHANCED PERFORMANCE PRE-CRASH SAFETY PCS*1 Assistance at intersections has been expanded to include assistance in avoiding collisions with intersecting vehicles, oncoming vehicles coming straight ahead when turning right*2, and pedestrians and bicyclists approaching from ahead when turning right or left. In addition, the scope of assistance has been expanded to include motorcycles, oncoming vehicles that have deviated from their lane, and bicyclists at night. When the system determines that there is a high possibility of a collision, it will activate the alarm and brakes to help mitigate the damage. FRONT CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT FCTA*3 If the system detects a vehicle approaching from the left or right when entering an intersection at low speed, it displays an animation of the direction of the approaching vehicle on the color head-up display to alert the driver. If the system judges that the driver is about to start despite the approaching vehicle, it will alert the driver to slow down with a display and buzzer.

In the Emergency Steering Assist function, which assists steering within the lane triggered by the driver's steering, an active steering function is available that automatically controls steering when the system judges that there is a high risk of collision. In addition, a low-speed acceleration control function has been added to support accident prevention at low speeds. Front Cross Traffic Alert

Active Steering Assist RADAR CRUISE CONTROL (WITH ALL-SPEED FOLLOW FUNCTION) In addition to providing preliminary acceleration in response to the operation of the turn signal when overtaking another vehicle, if a preceding vehicle in the target lane is traveling at a speed slower than the set vehicle speed, the system provides preliminary deceleration, again in response to the operation of the turn signal. This prevents sudden approach to the preceding vehicle and enhances the sense of security.

By enhancing the performance of detecting curves ahead and decelerating earlier in accordance with the size of the curve, the curve speed control function has evolved to be more in tune with the driver's senses.

When there is a vehicle in the overtaking lane that is slower than the vehicle's speed, the system decelerates the vehicle so that it does not overtake from the driving lane and maintains the distance between the two vehicles*4. OTHER LANE DEPARTURE ALERT LDA *5 The aim is to control the system in cooperation with the driver, for example, by deactivating the lane departure warning and restraint functions when it can be judged that the driver has made a deliberate maneuver to avoid a person or parked vehicle. In addition, the system newly recognizes utility poles, curbs, guardrails, walls, and continuous poles, enabling additional support at lower speeds.

LANE TRACING ASSIST LTA *6 The lane recognition performance has been enhanced to realize smoother and less disruptive steering support. In situations such as overtaking a vehicle in the adjacent lane, or when there is a close distance between the vehicle and an off-road structure, the tracing position is offset from the center of the road to the avoidance side, just like the driver's driving, in order to achieve cooperative control with the driver.

LANE CHANGE ASSIST *7 LCA *8 When driving on highways and motor-vehicle-only motorway (excluding some areas) while Lane Tracing Assist is activated, the operation of the turn signal activates lane changing support, in the form of the system confirmation of the area surrounding the vehicle, steering assist, and the monitoring of vehicles in the targeted lane.

ROAD SIGN ASSIST RSA *9 In addition to the existing 'maximum speed,' 'no overflow,' 'no vehicle entry,' and 'temporary stop' signs, we have expanded the scope of support to include 'no turning' signs.

LAUNCH DELAY NOTIFICATION FUNCTION TMN *10 In addition to the conventional warning function for the vehicle in front of you, we have added a new function that notifies you with a display on the meter and head-up display, as well as a buzzer, if your vehicle continues to stop even after the stop sign at the beginning of an intersection is lifted (including an arrow signal in the same direction as the vehicle's turn signal).

PROACTIVE DRIVING ASSIST PDA*11 Proactive Driving Assist By anticipating risks according to the driving situation, such as 'pedestrians crossing the road' or 'vehicles may run out of control,' the system supports the driver to avoid getting too close to danger, leading to peace of mind for the driver. In addition, the system supports the driver's deceleration in response to a vehicle ahead or a curve ahead, and reduces the need for frequent changes in pedal application. Proactive Driving Assist SOFTWARE UPDATE Through wireless communication via OTA*12, it is possible to update software to enhance the performance of advanced safety equipment without having to visit a dealership. NEW ITEMS TO EXTEND SAFETY/SECURITY AND CONVENIENCE E-LATCH SYSTEM Replacing the latch/unlatch mechanism of the door with electrical control by switches delivers a smooth door operation and effortless feeling. E-Latch Outer Handle (Prototype)

E-Latch Inner Handle (Prototype) SAFE EXIT ASSIST (WITH DOOR OPEN CONTROL) SEA *13*14 When exiting the vehicle, the system uses the sensors of the Blind Spot Monitor [BSM *15 ] to detect vehicles approaching from behind, including bicycles. If the system determines that there is a possibility of a collision with an open door or an alighting occupant, the indicator in the outer mirror will light up to alert the driver. In addition, if the driver tries to open the door, the system cancels the door opening in cooperation with the e-latch system. The world-first *14 system notifies the occupants with a buzzer, flashing indicator in the outer mirror, display on the meter, and voice notification.

ADVANCED DRIVER ASSISTANCE TECHNOLOGY ADVANCED PARK (WITH REMOTE FUNCTION)*16 The support situations have been expanded to include in perpendicular parking situations, forward parking, backing out of a parking space, and pulling out of a parking space. In addition, by operating a smartphone with a special application installed from outside the vehicle, the driver carrying a smart key can remotely parallel park, parallel park, and exit the vehicle. The system also supports forward and backward movement when removing luggage from the trunk. Inteligent Parking Assist

Safe Exit Assist DIGITAL KEY *17 By installing a special application on the smartphone, the smartphone can be used as a key for vehicles that have this function. If you carry a smartphone, you can lock, unlock, and start the engine without operating the screen, and even if you own several cars that are compatible with the digital key, you can operate them with only one smartphone. Digital keys can be handed over between smartphones, making it easy for family and friends to borrow and lend vehicles remotely.

PANORAMIC VIEW MONITOR The Panoramic View Monitor, which combines images from cameras mounted on the front, rear, left and right sides of the vehicle and displays them on the center display, has a new function to display images of the road surface taken in the past directly underneath the vehicle to help the driver understand the road surface and tire position underneath the vehicle. *1 PCSPre-Collision System *2 When driving on the left side of the road. When driving on the right side of the road, when turning left. *3 FCTAFront Cross Traffic Alert *4 Europe only *5 LDALane Departure Alert *6 LTALane Tracing Assist *7 Japan, North America, China, and Europe only *8 LCALane Change Assist *9 RSARoad Sign Assist *10 TMNTraffic Movement Notification *11 PDAProactive Driving Assist *12 OTAOver The Air *13 SEASafe Exit Assist *14 As of June 2021, based on Lexus research for vehicles already announced *15 BSMBlind Spot Monitor *16 Japan, North America, China and Europe only *17 Japan, North America, and China only For more information about the NX, please visit https://lexus.jp/international/models/nx/. Related News Lexus Launches All-new 'NX' Compact Crossover SUV in Japan Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move. SDGs Initiatives SDGs Initiatives https://global.toyota/en/sustainability/sdgs/ SDGs goals that this project makes particular contribution to Attachments Original document

