Toyota Motor : "Booking Car", A Cloud Service for Company Cars, Launched at Toyota Dealers and Toyota Rental & Lease Agencies in Japan
07/01/2021 | 12:33am EDT
Jul. 01, 2021
'Booking Car', A Cloud Service for Company Cars, Launched at Toyota Dealers and Toyota Rental & Lease Agencies in JapanEnables private use by employees, reducing costs through sharing and providing benefits at the same time
Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota Mobility Service Corporation
Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) today announced that Toyota dealers and Toyota rental & lease agencies in Japan have begun accepting applications for 'Booking Car,' a cloud service developed by Toyota Mobility Service Corporation (Head office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; President: Shuichi Murakami; hereinafter TMS) for corporate customers nationwide who use company cars. Since the launch of this service at TMS in November 2020, we have received requests from all over the country to introduce and handle this service, which led to its nationwide expansion. We have received inquiries from about 200 companies, and have received high praise from customers who have already introduced the service.
The service has the following two featuresThe first is to improve the efficiency of company car management by making it possible to make reservations and use company cars easily using smartphones and other devices. The second is to use the framework of a 'shared use agreement'* to enable the sharing of company vehicles for private use by employees during holidays and nighttime hours when they are not used for business, and to rent them out to employees at low cost, thereby reducing vehicle costs and providing benefits.
With an eye on the era of mobility services, since 2019, Toyota Motor Corporation has been offering Toyota Solution Services, to meet the various needs of corporate customers who use not only cars but also company vehicles. We offer a total of 18 types of outsourcing services and telematics services to meet the various needs of corporate customers who use not only cars but also company vehicles. This time too, we will be developing 'Booking Car' as one of the Toyota Solution Services.
The specifics of 'Booking Car' are as follows
Booking Car
Services
Digitalization of all company car usage operations for easy visualization of operation status
Enabling the private use of company vehicles and the sharing of vehicles that are idle assets that can be rented out to employees outside of work hours.
No need to install a special device in the vehicle, so it can be easily installed for any maker or vehicle model.
In addition to the 'Booking Car' service for both business and private use, we will also be offering the 'Booking Car LIGHT' service, a low-cost version that enables optimization of company cars for business use, reflecting customer feedback after its launch.
OptionBy installing a key box, you can receive keys unattended 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
Suggested retail price (excluding tax)
Booking Car900 yen per unit, per monthBooking Car LIGHT500 yen per unit, per month
One account can be used by an unlimited number of employees
Future plans
Conclude contracts with Toyota dealers and Toyota rental & lease agencies that have applied to become Booking Car contract agents after August, and as soon as it is ready, each company will start selling the Booking Car. (TMS will provide support to dealers and rental & lease agents who have applied for the service, from pre-installation consultation to post-implementation support.)
A 'shared use agreement' is a contract for the shared use of the same car by several people. The parties who have entered into a joint use agreement may manage and use the same car jointly in good faith with each other under this agreement.
Separate sheet
Companies' voices
You can kill two birds with one stone by reducing vehicle costs and increasing employee satisfaction!
We opened up 10 company cars for private use by employees on weeknights and weekends, and the response was very positive, with employees using them at a rate of 10,000 yen per car per month. The cost of the 'Booking Car' is 900 yen/month, which means that we were able to save about 90,000 yen/month in lease fees overall.
I like the fact that we can easily track our company car usage!
We have not been able to grasp how many company cars are used for business. So we started using 'Booking Car LIGHT'. By using the dashboard function, you can see at a glance which cars are not being used. In the future, we will optimize the system by moving vehicles from less frequently used locations to more frequently used locations.
A solution that realizes both carbon neutrality and cost effectiveness!
We are working to reduce CO2emissions, but we are concerned about the increased cost of introducing electric vehicles such as HEVs instead of gasoline vehicles. While my company requires me to take measures to improve profitability due to COVID-19, I think I can do both by using Booking Car for private use. I would like to consider introducing it in the future.
Employees' voices
Cheaper than a cheap rental car and easy on the wallet!
The cost for private use on weekends is 5,000 yen, which is less than half the price of a cheap rental car. There are no troublesome procedures, and you can rest assured that you are driving a car that you are used to driving on a regular basis.
I've been having trouble getting around on my days off because I'm working alone, but it's easy and convenient!
Since I work alone, I have been having trouble finding a car to run errands on my days off, but this car is so convenient that I can just drive home from work and use it. I was able to travel to the golf course with my work colleagues and everyone loved it.
No manuals needed!
The screen is easy to use, with no needlessly excessive information and the layout is easy to read. The reservation process is simple and can be done without any explanation.
Was able to avoid travelling in crowded trains, during the COVID-19 pandemic, and sudden rains!
I used it on a weeknight to avoid travelling in crowded trains, and even during the sudden downpour of rain the next morning, I was able to stay dry.
Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move.
Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 04:32:16 UTC.