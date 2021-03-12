Toyota Motor : CASE

CASE refers to new areas of 'Connected' cars, 'Autonomous / Automated' driving, 'Shared', and 'Electric'. Technological advances in these areas are greatly changing the concept of the automobile. Toyota, as a 'mobility company', will continue to provide wide-ranging services related to transportation into the future.
