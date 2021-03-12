Log in
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 03/12
8145 JPY   +0.67%
Toyota Motor : CASE

03/12/2021
CASE refers to new areas of 'Connected' cars, 'Autonomous / Automated' driving, 'Shared', and 'Electric'. Technological advances in these areas are greatly changing the concept of the automobile. Toyota, as a 'mobility company', will continue to provide wide-ranging services related to transportation into the future.

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 12 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2021 19:00:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 26 497 B 243 B 243 B
Net income 2021 1 802 B 16 545 M 16 545 M
Net Debt 2021 16 043 B 147 B 147 B
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 2,76%
Capitalization 22 773 B 209 B 209 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,46x
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 359 542
Free-Float 62,2%
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 8 713,16 JPY
Last Close Price 8 145,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Kenta Kon CFO & Chief Officer-Accounting Group
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information, Security & Software Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.36%208 564
VOLKSWAGEN AG25.99%128 866
DAIMLER AG24.74%92 276
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY35.28%81 167
BMW AG8.71%60 760
FORD MOTOR COMPANY45.73%50 967
