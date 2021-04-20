Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toyota Motor : China's Great Wall aims for 20% growth in sales of pickup trucks this year

04/20/2021 | 06:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's Great Wall Motor aims to sell around 270,000 pickup trucks this year, up from 225,000 units last year, Cui Xiaohui, general manager of Great Wall's pickup truck unit said on Tuesday.

Baoding-based Great Wall, the top pickup truck maker in China, also aims to sell over 500,000 of the vehicles a year in 2025, Cui said, adding that half of the sales in 2025 will be overseas. He expects China's overall pickup truck sales will grow around 10% this year compared with last year, thanks to growing demand for leisure use.

Great Wall, which has launched its first full-size pickup truck model at 2021 Shanghai Auto Show, has started exporting Poer pickup trucks to Australia, Middle East and Southeast Asia markets.

Ford Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp and General Motors Co are among the top pickup truck makers globally.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Norihiko Shirouzu, editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
06:05aTOYOTA MOTOR  : China's Great Wall aims for 20% growth in sales of pickup trucks..
RE
04/19MARKET CHATTER : BYD Unveils Open-Source Electric Vehicle Platform
MT
04/19TOYOTA TIMES : "It was the right thing to do": Toyota Australia's Honest Decisio..
PU
04/19TOYOTA MOTOR  : Sustainability
PU
04/19TOYOTA MOTOR  : Environmental Initiatives
PU
04/19TOYOTA MOTOR  : AUTOSHOW-BYD launches new open-source EV product platform
RE
04/19TOYOTA MOTOR  : to review climate stance as investors turn up the heat
RE
04/19TOYOTA MOTOR  : Unveils Electric SUV Concept bZ4X
MT
04/19TOYOTA MOTOR  : says it will introduce 15 BEVs, expand electric lineup by 2025
RE
04/18TOYOTA MOTOR  : Lexus Premieres New ES
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 27 183 B 251 B 251 B
Net income 2021 2 199 B 20 270 M 20 270 M
Net Debt 2021 14 173 B 131 B 131 B
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 2,64%
Capitalization 23 827 B 220 B 220 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 359 542
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 9 472,22 JPY
Last Close Price 8 522,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 29,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Kenta Kon CFO, Director & Chief Officer-Accounting Group
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information, Security & Software Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION7.10%220 497
VOLKSWAGEN AG57.56%162 796
DAIMLER AG31.44%97 756
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY39.00%83 400
BMW AG21.42%68 276
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.16.42%53 528
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ