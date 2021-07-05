Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 07/05
9772 JPY   -0.49%
02:32pTOYOTA MOTOR  : Corporate Sports Activities
PU
07/02TOYOTA MOTOR  : Stock Overview
PU
07/02TOYOTA MOTOR  : Dividends
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toyota Motor : Corporate Sports Activities

07/05/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
Corporate Sports Activities

Since its founding, Toyota has incorporated the power of sports―to develop a greater sense of corporate unity, to inspire enhanced motivation in our employees, and to nurture strong corporate citizenship. Our activities include striving to eliminate prejudice against individuals with impairments with the help of Olympic and Paralympic athletes, and the promotion of sports education for children.

  • TOYOTA TEAMS & ATHLETESAt Toyota, we cheer on athletes who push themselves beyond their limits and never give up.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 18:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 30 831 B 278 B 278 B
Net income 2022 2 578 B 23 238 M 23 238 M
Net Debt 2022 18 921 B 171 B 171 B
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 2,85%
Capitalization 27 300 B 246 B 246 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
EV / Sales 2023 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 366 283
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 9 772,00 JPY
Average target price 10 605,26 JPY
Spread / Average Target 8,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Kenta Kon CFO, Director & Chief Officer-Accounting Group
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information, Security & Software Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION22.81%246 448
VOLKSWAGEN AG38.66%152 568
DAIMLER AG31.91%99 369
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY41.59%87 475
BMW AG24.73%71 766
FORD MOTOR COMPANY69.85%60 633