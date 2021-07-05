Toyota Motor : Corporate Sports Activities

Corporate Sports Activities
Since its founding, Toyota has incorporated the power of sports―to develop a greater sense of corporate unity, to inspire enhanced motivation in our employees, and to nurture strong corporate citizenship. Our activities include striving to eliminate prejudice against individuals with impairments with the help of Olympic and Paralympic athletes, and the promotion of sports education for children.
-
TOYOTA TEAMS & ATHLETESAt Toyota, we cheer on athletes who push themselves beyond their limits and never give up.
Disclaimer
Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 18:31:04 UTC.