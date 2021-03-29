Toyota Motor : Customer First and Quality First Measures

The origins of Toyota's 'Customer First' and 'Quality First' principles lie in the Five Main Principles of Toyoda, which embody the thinking of Sakichi Toyoda, and the spirit of audit and improvement of Kiichiro Toyoda. Since its foundation, Toyota has established a corporate culture that focuses particular attention on quality that will produce customer smiles and on kaizen (continuous improvement) achieved through genchi genbutsu (onsite hands-on experience). Each employee in every area maintains a constant and strong awareness of issues and a sense of ownership and makes ongoing efforts to implement kaizen and to collaborate closely with personnel in other fields to enhance customer safety, peace of mind, and satisfaction.