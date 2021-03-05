Toyota Motor : Environmental Initiatives

Since its foundation, Toyota has handed down the Five Main Principles of Toyoda, and has been working on environmental initiatives since the 1960s. In 2015, the year when the Paris Agreement was adopted at COP21*, Toyota announced the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050, a long-term initiative regarding the global environment until 2050.

On the other hand, from a global perspective, people's awareness of climate change is rising more than ever due to the damages caused by natural disasters including heat waves, floods, large typhoons and droughts in various regions. Many issues that threatens the lives of people all over the world relates to each other in a complex way. To solve these issues, the world started moving to realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

Toyota also needs to change. For a sustainable future beyond 2030, Toyota will never stop challenging. Based on the idea that our challenges will also lead to solve various issues, we will accelerate our environmental initiatives.