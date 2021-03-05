Toyota Motor : Environmental Initiatives

Environmental Initiatives
Ensuring beautiful hometowns and a beautiful world are preserved well into the future
Since its foundation, Toyota has handed down the Five Main Principles of Toyoda, and has been working on environmental initiatives since the 1960s. In 2015, the year when the Paris Agreement was adopted at COP21*, Toyota announced the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050, a long-term initiative regarding the global environment until 2050.
On the other hand, from a global perspective, people's awareness of climate change is rising more than ever due to the damages caused by natural disasters including heat waves, floods, large typhoons and droughts in various regions. Many issues that threatens the lives of people all over the world relates to each other in a complex way. To solve these issues, the world started moving to realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.
Toyota also needs to change. For a sustainable future beyond 2030, Toyota will never stop challenging. Based on the idea that our challenges will also lead to solve various issues, we will accelerate our environmental initiatives.
The 21st Session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations (UN) Framework Convention on Climate Change
Environmental Report 2020
Major updatesDecember 2020
Fundamental Approach Toward the Environmentp.6
Plant Zero CO2Emissions Challenge (Ratio of CO2emissions reduction compared to 2013 levels)pp.20-21
Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050
Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050
Environmental Report 2020 p.8Toyota will achieve zero CO2emissions and a net positive environmental impact, and contribute to the realization of a sustainable society.
2030 Milestone
Environmental Report 2020 p.9Indicates how the six challenges that Toyota is undertaking will be as of 2030.
Six ChallengesPresents specific details on the six challenges that Toyota is undertaking.
Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050
Animated Video
2030 MilestoneToward a future society in harmony with automobiles and nature
Strategy and Management
In April 2020, Toyota announced a new five-year environmental action plan covering the period from 2021 to 2025.
Environmental Report 2020
Highlighted Activities
Harmony with Nature
TOYOTA's Forest Conservation
Forests are an important basis of the local community and society. Toyota is dealing with the issues and backgrounds of the forest, and is working on creating sustainable forests through various activities.
Click here for further details(Japanese only)
Main Initiatives
Forest of Toyota
(Japanese only)Toyota is deploying various activities toward creating a sustainable forest through 'human resource development and collaboration with local communities' and 'establishment of a system that is in harmony with the forest.'
Toyota Shirakawa-Go Eco-Institute
(Japanese only)Under the rich nature of Hakusanroku, Toyota is working on developing human resources for the future through various hands-on nature programs and children's camps.
Toyota Mie Miyagawa Mountain Forest
(Japanese only)Toyota is taking advantage of characteristics of the Miyagawa Mountain Forest, which has a historical connection with the timber industry, by promoting lumber production and use, as well as new utilization of trees and spaces.
Initiatives at Office
Initiatives to Reduce Single-use PlasticsToyota is actively undertaking initiatives to reduce single-use plastics at offices globally.
Web Video on Our Initiatives
econohito'econohito' derives from the word 'ecological' and the Japanese word hito(meaning 'person'). This web video features econohito, an ecologically-minded person, who undertakes environmental activities toward achieving the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050.
ArgentinaOrganized a Toyota environmental management structure, and implementing initiatives including daily environmental proposal and kaizento minimize the environmental load.
ThailandConducting various initiatives including coastal clean-ups and mangrove plantations to reduce marine pollution by plastic waste. Also, produced this educational video of marine ecosystem conservation.
IndiaDesigned the Toyota Ecozone to create a sense of consciousness and participation among children, and is conducting environmental educations to foster water and energy savers.
The PhilippinesConducting coastal clean-ups and mangrove plantations to conserve the marine environment.
IndonesiaConducting tree-planting activities and creating a balanced habitat for birds and other wildlife species to establish a harmony between manufacturing process and nature ecosystem.
VietnamSupporting field surveys and conservation activities of wildlife species by donating vehicles to environmental NGOs.
Topics
Launch of A New 'C+pod' Environmentally-friendly Two-seater BEV
The 'C+pod' was created as an environmentally-friendly two-seater battery electric vehicle (BEV), designed as a mobility option that improves per-person energy efficiency. In December 2020, we started limited sales of this vehicle to corporations, local governments and other organizations that have been exploring new options to drive the popularization of BEVs. We plan to further promote the establishment of systems for popularizing BEVs, including development of new business models, and conducting a full-scale launch, and start sales to individual customers by 2022.
The popularization of electrified vehicles is essential in reducing CO2emissions. To drive further popularization of BEVs, Toyota is open to collaborations, and is currently considering collaborations with over 200 corporate and local government partners.
In particular, with the launch of the 'C+pod,' we will also demonstrate new services specific to BEVs. One of the services is the Toyota Green Charge, a project that offers a single point of contact for corporations seeking support for constructing optimal charging facilities or developing electricity plans for BEVs, including CO2-free power that doesn't emit CO2during power generation. Other services in planning include the electric-vehicle sharing service that combines tourist information with the 'Toyota Share1' service that promotes sightseeing and excursions.
Click here for further details on Toyota's efforts to popularize BEVs(Japanese only)
Toyota's car-sharing service that can be easily used via a smartphone
Announcement of the Toyota Environmental Activities Grant Program 2020 Recipients
Toyota launched the Toyota Environmental Activities Grant Program to commemorate our receipt of the Global 500 Award from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). We have supported environmental activities of NGOs and NPOs in Japan and overseas engaged in biodiversity conservation and responding to climate change.
In February 2021, we announced 27 projects as the 2020 grant recipients.
In the past 21 years since its introduction in 2000, an accumulative total of 440 projects in 57 countries and regions have received this grant.
Toyota intends to continue its efforts toward establishing a future society in harmony with nature through various forms of support to NPOs and other organizations.
Examples of Grant Projects
Conducting Environmental Education and Providing Technical Assistance to Improve Productivity for Rubber Smallholders in West Kalimantan, Indonesia
(Place of activity: Indonesia)
Kopernik Japan
This activity promotes rubber smallholders in West Kalimantan, an area with low productivity and environmental load concerns, to use rubber tapping rainguards. It will increase latex harvesting and extend the life of rubber trees. The activity also aims to balance economy and environmentally-friendly latex harvesting by conducting environmental education to rubber smallholders.
An Open Innovation in Beach Clean-ups with Robots
(Place of activity: Munakata city, Fukuoka, Japan)
The Institute of BC-ROBOP Coastal Engineering
Conducts beach clean-ups at the sacred island of Okinoshima and associated sites in the Munakata region, registered as a World Heritage site. Robots and drones are utilized in the clean-up activities to promote open innovation by a diverse group of people from different generations, and foster human resources who will lead the marine environmental engineering.
Formulation of the 'Toyota Policy on Harmony with Nature'
Example of activity: Tree-planting at the Aichi Earth Expo Memorial Park
Toyota has been promoting initiatives in accordance with the 'Biodiversity Guidelines' formulated in 2008. Since then, however, there has been huge changes in society such as the adoption of the Aichi Biodiversity Targets (2010), the SDGs (2015) and the Paris Agreement (2015).
In line with these changes, we have renewed the guidelines as the 'Toyota Policy on Harmony with Nature.'
This policy shows the direction of the Harmony with Nature activities, and will serve as the basis of our future activities. Toyota will continuously promote the Harmony with Nature activities, in cooperation with involved parties throughout the world.
Click here for the Toyota Policy on Harmony with Nature
Example of activity: Tree-planting at the Aichi Earth Expo Memorial Park
Environmental Educational Programs for Children Responsible for the Future
Grand Prize Winner
- 3rd to 4th graders in elementary section:
Ms. Ichika Hase (8 years old) /Shizuoka, Japan
Toyota conducts educational programs for children, with a desire for fostering children of the future to view environmental problems as their own, and link them to their actions. As one of our activities, we held a coloring contest for children belonging to the Junior Eco-Club, where they colored a picture of endangered animals. We hope that this fun activity became an opportunity for children to learn that many wildlife species are facing the threat of extinction.
Click here to check the 19 award-winning works(Japanese only)
