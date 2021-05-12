Toyota Motor : FY2021 Financial Results Overview

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 26 756 B 246 B 246 B Net income 2021 1 987 B 18 253 M 18 253 M Net Debt 2021 14 153 B 130 B 130 B P/E ratio 2021 11,9x Yield 2021 2,70% Capitalization 23 321 B 215 B 214 B EV / Sales 2021 1,40x EV / Sales 2022 1,24x Nbr of Employees 359 542 Free-Float 62,2% Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 21 Average target price 9 511,11 JPY Last Close Price 8 341,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 31,9% Spread / Average Target 14,0% Spread / Lowest Target -8,88% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Akio Toyoda Executive President, CEO & Representative Director Kenta Kon CFO, Director & Chief Officer-Accounting Group Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information, Security & Software Officer Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 5.11% 215 000 VOLKSWAGEN AG 36.99% 148 522 DAIMLER AG 25.21% 95 964 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 33.84% 83 283 BMW AG 16.60% 67 326 HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 16.77% 54 479