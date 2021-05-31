Toyota Motor : Financial Results
FY2021 (period ending March, 2021)
FY2021 Financial Results
(May 12, 2021)
FY2021 3Q Financial Results
(February 10, 2021)
FY2021 2Q Financial Results
(November 6, 2020)
FY2021 1Q Financial Results
(August 6, 2020)
Disclaimer
Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 18:41:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
Sales 2021
26 756 B
244 B
244 B
Net income 2021
1 987 B
18 144 M
18 144 M
Net Debt 2021
14 153 B
129 B
129 B
P/E ratio 2021
13,0x
Yield 2021
2,47%
Capitalization
25 485 B
232 B
233 B
EV / Sales 2021
1,48x
EV / Sales 2022
1,44x
Nbr of Employees
366 283
Free-Float
72,0%
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
21
Average target price
9 811,11 JPY
Last Close Price
9 115,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target
28,4%
Spread / Average Target
7,64%
Spread / Lowest Target
-16,6%
