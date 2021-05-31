Log in
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 05/31
9115 JPY   -0.22%
Toyota Motor : Financial Results

05/31/2021 | 02:42pm EDT
Financial Results

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 18:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 26 756 B 244 B 244 B
Net income 2021 1 987 B 18 144 M 18 144 M
Net Debt 2021 14 153 B 129 B 129 B
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 2,47%
Capitalization 25 485 B 232 B 233 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,48x
EV / Sales 2022 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 366 283
Free-Float 72,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 9 811,11 JPY
Last Close Price 9 115,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 28,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Kenta Kon CFO, Director & Chief Officer-Accounting Group
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information, Security & Software Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION14.55%232 375
VOLKSWAGEN AG48.37%164 729
DAIMLER AG32.62%99 930
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY42.44%86 039
BMW AG20.74%69 252
FORD MOTOR COMPANY65.30%57 999