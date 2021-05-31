Toyota Motor : Financial Results

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 26 756 B 244 B 244 B Net income 2021 1 987 B 18 144 M 18 144 M Net Debt 2021 14 153 B 129 B 129 B P/E ratio 2021 13,0x Yield 2021 2,47% Capitalization 25 485 B 232 B 233 B EV / Sales 2021 1,48x EV / Sales 2022 1,44x Nbr of Employees 366 283 Free-Float 72,0% Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 21 Average target price 9 811,11 JPY Last Close Price 9 115,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 28,4% Spread / Average Target 7,64% Spread / Lowest Target -16,6% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Akio Toyoda Executive President, CEO & Representative Director Kenta Kon CFO, Director & Chief Officer-Accounting Group Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information, Security & Software Officer Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 14.55% 232 375 VOLKSWAGEN AG 48.37% 164 729 DAIMLER AG 32.62% 99 930 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 42.44% 86 039 BMW AG 20.74% 69 252 FORD MOTOR COMPANY 65.30% 57 999