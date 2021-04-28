Toyota Motor : Global Sales and Production Secures 90 Percent Level Year-on-Year in FY2021

Apr. 28, 2021 Toyota Global Sales and Production Secures 90 Percent Level Year-on-Year in FY2021 News ReleaseProductionSalesExportsResults

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which began spreading early in 2020, Toyota was able to continue corporate activities through comprehensive implementation of various infection prevention measures and by working with partners including suppliers and dealers, and focusing on 'doing what should be done.' In addition to these efforts, with the support of customers around the world who favor Toyota cars, Toyota's global sales and production have both been up year-on-year since September 2020, enabling Toyota to limit the year-on-year decline in sales and production to less than 10 percent in FY2021. Additionally, Toyota has maintained domestic production at the 3-million-unit level. Global Sales Global sales in FY2021 were down 4.0 percent, driven primarily by sales in China, North America, and Japan.

In China, sales of new models including the Corolla, Levin, RAV4, and Wildlander, as well as Lexus brand vehicles, were strong, and sales were up 29.6 percent year-on-year.

Global sales were up 19.1 percent year-on-year in the January to March quarter, exceeding initial expectations.* * Initial expectations were that sales would be up approximately 10 percent in the January to March quarter (at the time of announcement of third quarter results). Global Production Global production in FY2021 was down 6.4 percent year-on-year. Production in China was up 30.9 percent year-on-year.

Global production in the January to March quarter was up 13.8 percent, and has remained solid since April. Other Topics The global ratio of electrified vehicle sales increased from approximately 20 percent in FY2020 to approximately 24 percent in FY2021. The increase was driven primarily by sales in Europe, China, and North America.

The best-selling Toyota vehicle in FY2021 was the RAV4, with global sales of 1,031,000 units (up 2.4 percent year-on-year).

Toyota City, Japan, April 28, 2021―Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for March 2021 as well as the cumulative total from January to April 2021, and the fiscal year from April1, 2020 to March 31, 2021, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

March 2021 Sales Results Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Worldwide sales ◎ 982,912 (44.2) 84,894 (3.6) 16,999 (8.3) ◎ 1,084,805 (39.2) Sales inside of Japan Incl. minivehicles 191,344 (6.4) 72,398 (2.1) 8,111 (-5.7) 271,853 (4.8) Market share 31.2 (+0.3) ― ― 44.3 (-0.3) Excl. minivehicles 187,640 (6.2) ― ― ― Market share 48.8 (+1.7) ― ― ― Sales outside of Japan ◎ 791,568 (57.8) 12,496 (13.3) 8,888 (25.2) ◎ 812,952 (56.4) Worldwide sales: Seventh consecutive month of increase; Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Sixth consecutive month of increase; Sales outside of Japan: Fourth consecutive month of increase Consolidated Worldwide sales: Sixth consecutive month of increase; Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Sixth consecutive month of increase; Sales outside of Japan: Fourth consecutive month of increase ToyotaConsolidated

Production Results Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Worldwide production 843,393 (31.6) 137,988 (2.9) 15,477 (14.1) ◎ 996,858 (26.4) Production inside of Japan 310,934 (11.4) 101,253 (11.9) 12,456 (15.9) 424,643 (11.7) Production outside of Japan 532,459 (47.1) 36,735 (-15.7) 3,021 (7.2) 572,215 (40.1) Worldwide production: Seventh consecutive month of increase; Production inside of Japan: First increase in three months; Production outside of Japan: Seventh consecutive month of increase Consolidated Worldwide production: Seventh consecutive month of increase; Production inside of Japan: First increase in three months; Production outside of Japan: Seventh consecutive month of increase ToyotaConsolidated

Exports Results Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Exports 180,111 (6.8) 0 (―) 5,832 (19.5) 185,943 (7.2) ToyotaFirst increase in three monthsConsolidatedFirst increase in three months

UnitVehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points. Worldwide salesSales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan Sales inside of JapanRegistrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models) Sales outside of JapanDefinition of 'sales' varies by country or region Worldwide productionProduction inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan Production inside of JapanComplete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan) Production outside of JapanVehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan (figure as of line-off on site) ExportsExports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading) ◎ shows a record high for a single month, and ○ shows a record high for the corresponding month

For January to March 2021 Sales Results Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Worldwide sales 2,460,124 (19.1) 208,787 (-1.9) 39,359 (0.8) 2,708,270 (16.9) Sales inside of Japan Incl. minivehicles 456,087 (8.1) 178,194 (2.7) 17,256 (-2.2) 651,537 (6.2) Market share 31.9 (+1.1) ― ― 45.6 (+0.9) Excl. minivehicles 447,186 (7.8) ― ― ― Market share 50.6 (+2.7) ― ― ― Sales outside of Japan 2,004,037 (22.0) 30,593 (-22.4) 22,103 (3.2) 2,056,733 (20.7)

Production Results Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Worldwide production 2,253,098 (13.8) 365,881 (-3.4) 39,719 (-3.3) 2,658,698 (10.8) Production inside of Japan 794,776 (-0.5) 267,679 (2.6) 32,341 (2.3) 1,094,796 (0.4) Production outside of Japan 1,458,322 (23.5) 98,202 (-16.6) 7,378 (-22.2) 1,563,902 (19.5)

Exports Results Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Exports 459,068 (-4.1) 0 (―) 16,074 (14.8) 475,142 (-3.6)

Fiscal year from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021 Sales Results Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Worldwide sales 9,087,303 (-4.0) 689,850 (-14.9) 142,606 (-20.9) 9,919,759 (-5.1) Sales inside of Japan Incl. minivehicles 1,538,224 (-3.1) 597,161 (-6.7) 59,676 (-10.7) 2,195,061 (-4.3) Market share 33.0 (+1.5) ― ― 47.1 (+1.6) Excl. minivehicles 1,505,271 (-3.1) ― ― ― Market share 51.9 (+3.1) ― ― ― Sales outside of Japan 7,549,079 (-4.2) 92,689 (-45.7) 82,930 (-26.9) 7,724,698 (-5.4) Worldwide sales: Second consecutive year of decrease; Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First decrease in two years; Sales outside of Japan: Second consecutive year of decrease Consolidated Worldwide sales: Second consecutive year of decrease; Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First decrease in two years; Sales outside of Japan: Second consecutive year of decrease ToyotaConsolidated

Production Results Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Worldwide production 8,182,944 (-6.4) 1,160,923 (-21.4) 128,699 (-28.8) 9,472,566 (-8.9) Production inside of Japan 2,918,905 (-11.6) 917,558 (-5.1) 111,922 (-21.5) 3,948,385 (-10.5) Production outside of Japan 5,264,039 (-3.2) 243,365 (-52.3) 16,777 (-56.1) 5,524,181 (-7.7) Worldwide productions: Second consecutive year of decrease; Productions inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First decrease in five years; Productions outside of Japan: Fourth consecutive year of decrease Consolidated Worldwide productions: Second consecutive year of decrease; Productions inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First decrease in two years; Productions outside of Japan: Second consecutive year of decrease ToyotaConsolidated

Exports Results Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Exports 1,728,206 (-15.4) 0 (―) 48,565 (-34.9) 1,776,771 (-16.1) ToyotaFirst decrease in four yearsConsolidatedFirst decrease in four years

UnitVehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points. Worldwide salesSales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan Sales inside of JapanRegistrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models) Sales outside of JapanDefinition of 'sales' varies by country or region Worldwide productionProduction inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan Production inside of JapanComplete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan) Production outside of JapanVehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan (figure as of line-off on site) ExportsExports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading) ○ shows a record high for a fiscal year from April1 to March 31

To view more information on the sales, production, and export results by country and region, including specific details on the reasons for any changes in results, data from the past 10 years of sales, production, and export results, and data concerning electrified vehicle sales and Lexus sales, please download the document titled 'Detailed data' from the top of this page. This document also includes sales, production, and export results and data concerning electrified vehicles sales and Lexus sales for every month in the past two years. Click here for detailed sales, production, and export results ('Detailed data (Excel)') This page shows the publication results as of the announcement date, and does not reflect revisions made after the announcement date. Please see the Detailed data (Excel) to check the latest data.

Factories Production sites

Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move. SDGs Initiatives SDGs Initiatives https://global.toyota/en/sustainability/sdgs/