  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Toyota Motor Corporation
  News
  Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Summary 
Most relevant

Toyota Motor : Global Sales and Production Secures 90 Percent Level Year-on-Year in FY2021

04/28/2021 | 05:37am BST
Apr. 28, 2021

Toyota Global Sales and Production Secures 90 Percent Level Year-on-Year in FY2021

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which began spreading early in 2020, Toyota was able to continue corporate activities through comprehensive implementation of various infection prevention measures and by working with partners including suppliers and dealers, and focusing on 'doing what should be done.'

In addition to these efforts, with the support of customers around the world who favor Toyota cars, Toyota's global sales and production have both been up year-on-year since September 2020, enabling Toyota to limit the year-on-year decline in sales and production to less than 10 percent in FY2021.

Additionally, Toyota has maintained domestic production at the 3-million-unit level.

Global Sales
  • Global sales in FY2021 were down 4.0 percent, driven primarily by sales in China, North America, and Japan.
  • In China, sales of new models including the Corolla, Levin, RAV4, and Wildlander, as well as Lexus brand vehicles, were strong, and sales were up 29.6 percent year-on-year.
  • Global sales were up 19.1 percent year-on-year in the January to March quarter, exceeding initial expectations.*
* Initial expectations were that sales would be up approximately 10 percent in the January to March quarter (at the time of announcement of third quarter results).
Global Production
  • Global production in FY2021 was down 6.4 percent year-on-year. Production in China was up 30.9 percent year-on-year.
  • Global production in the January to March quarter was up 13.8 percent, and has remained solid since April.
Other Topics
  • The global ratio of electrified vehicle sales increased from approximately 20 percent in FY2020 to approximately 24 percent in FY2021. The increase was driven primarily by sales in Europe, China, and North America.
  • The best-selling Toyota vehicle in FY2021 was the RAV4, with global sales of 1,031,000 units (up 2.4 percent year-on-year).

Toyota City, Japan, April 28, 2021―Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for March 2021 as well as the cumulative total from January to April 2021, and the fiscal year from April1, 2020 to March 31, 2021, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

March 2021 Sales Results
Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total
Worldwide sales 982,912(44.2) 84,894(3.6) 16,999(8.3) 1,084,805(39.2)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles 191,344(6.4) 72,398(2.1) 8,111(-5.7) 271,853(4.8)
Market share 31.2(+0.3) 44.3(-0.3)
Excl. minivehicles 187,640(6.2)
Market share 48.8(+1.7)
Sales outside of Japan 791,568(57.8) 12,496(13.3) 8,888(25.2) 812,952(56.4)
Toyota
Worldwide sales: Seventh consecutive month of increase;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Sixth consecutive month of increase;
Sales outside of Japan: Fourth consecutive month of increase
Consolidated
Worldwide sales: Sixth consecutive month of increase;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles):Sixth consecutive month of increase;
Sales outside of Japan: Fourth consecutive month of increase
Production Results
Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total
Worldwide production 843,393(31.6) 137,988(2.9) 15,477(14.1) 996,858(26.4)
Production inside of Japan 310,934(11.4) 101,253(11.9) 12,456(15.9) 424,643(11.7)
Production outside of Japan 532,459(47.1) 36,735(-15.7) 3,021(7.2) 572,215(40.1)
Toyota
Worldwide production: Seventh consecutive month of increase;
Production inside of Japan: First increase in three months;
Production outside of Japan: Seventh consecutive month of increase
Consolidated
Worldwide production: Seventh consecutive month of increase;
Production inside of Japan: First increase in three months;
Production outside of Japan: Seventh consecutive month of increase
Exports Results
Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total
Exports 180,111(6.8) 0(―) 5,832(19.5) 185,943(7.2)
ToyotaFirst increase in three monthsConsolidatedFirst increase in three months
UnitVehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.
Worldwide salesSales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
Sales inside of JapanRegistrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
Sales outside of JapanDefinition of 'sales' varies by country or region
Worldwide productionProduction inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
Production inside of JapanComplete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
Production outside of JapanVehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan(figure as of line-off on site)
ExportsExports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)
◎ shows a record high for a single month, and ○ shows a record high for the corresponding month
For January to March 2021 Sales Results
Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Worldwide sales 2,460,124(19.1) 208,787(-1.9) 39,359(0.8) 2,708,270(16.9)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles 456,087(8.1) 178,194(2.7) 17,256(-2.2) 651,537(6.2)
Market share 31.9(+1.1) 45.6(+0.9)
Excl. minivehicles 447,186(7.8)
Market share 50.6(+2.7)
Sales outside of Japan 2,004,037(22.0) 30,593(-22.4) 22,103(3.2) 2,056,733(20.7)
Production Results
Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Worldwide production 2,253,098(13.8) 365,881(-3.4) 39,719(-3.3) 2,658,698(10.8)
Production inside of Japan 794,776(-0.5) 267,679(2.6) 32,341(2.3) 1,094,796(0.4)
Production outside of Japan 1,458,322(23.5) 98,202(-16.6) 7,378(-22.2) 1,563,902(19.5)
Exports Results
Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Exports 459,068(-4.1) 0(―) 16,074(14.8) 475,142(-3.6)
Fiscal year from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021 Sales Results
Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Worldwide sales 9,087,303(-4.0) 689,850(-14.9) 142,606(-20.9) 9,919,759(-5.1)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles 1,538,224(-3.1) 597,161(-6.7) 59,676(-10.7) 2,195,061(-4.3)
Market share 33.0(+1.5) 47.1(+1.6)
Excl. minivehicles 1,505,271(-3.1)
Market share 51.9(+3.1)
Sales outside of Japan 7,549,079(-4.2) 92,689(-45.7) 82,930(-26.9) 7,724,698(-5.4)
Toyota
Worldwide sales: Second consecutive year of decrease;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First decrease in two years;
Sales outside of Japan: Second consecutive year of decrease
Consolidated
Worldwide sales: Second consecutive year of decrease;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles):First decrease in two years;
Sales outside of Japan: Second consecutive year of decrease
Production Results
Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Worldwide production 8,182,944(-6.4) 1,160,923(-21.4) 128,699(-28.8) 9,472,566(-8.9)
Production inside of Japan 2,918,905(-11.6) 917,558(-5.1) 111,922(-21.5) 3,948,385(-10.5)
Production outside of Japan 5,264,039(-3.2) 243,365(-52.3) 16,777(-56.1) 5,524,181(-7.7)
Toyota
Worldwide productions: Second consecutive year of decrease;
Productions inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles):First decrease in five years;
Productions outside of Japan: Fourth consecutive year of decrease
Consolidated
Worldwide productions: Second consecutive year of decrease;
Productions inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles):First decrease in two years;
Productions outside of Japan: Second consecutive year of decrease
Exports Results
Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Exports 1,728,206(-15.4) 0(―) 48,565(-34.9) 1,776,771(-16.1)
ToyotaFirst decrease in four yearsConsolidatedFirst decrease in four years
UnitVehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.
Worldwide salesSales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
Sales inside of JapanRegistrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
Sales outside of JapanDefinition of 'sales' varies by country or region
Worldwide productionProduction inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
Production inside of JapanComplete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
Production outside of JapanVehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan(figure as of line-off on site)
ExportsExports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)
○ shows a record high for a fiscal year from April1 to March 31

To view more information on the sales, production, and export results by country and region, including specific details on the reasons for any changes in results, data from the past 10 years of sales, production, and export results, and data concerning electrified vehicle sales and Lexus sales, please download the document titled 'Detailed data' from the top of this page.

This document also includes sales, production, and export results and data concerning electrified vehicles sales and Lexus sales for every month in the past two years.

Click here for detailed sales, production, and export results ('Detailed data (Excel)')

This page shows the publication results as of the announcement date, and does not reflect revisions made after the announcement date. Please see the Detailed data (Excel) to check the latest data.

Factories Production sites

Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move.

SDGs Initiativeshttps://global.toyota/en/sustainability/sdgs/

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 04:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 26 751 B 246 B 177 B
Net income 2021 1 983 B 18 208 M 13 127 M
Net Debt 2021 14 173 B 130 B 93 839 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 2,76%
Capitalization 22 849 B 211 B 151 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,38x
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 359 542
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 9 500,00 JPY
Last Close Price 8 172,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 34,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Kenta Kon CFO, Director & Chief Officer-Accounting Group
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information, Security & Software Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.70%210 510
VOLKSWAGEN AG48.54%155 649
DAIMLER AG29.11%96 505
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY41.62%83 876
BMW AG19.35%67 939
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.12.15%52 529
