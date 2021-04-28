Toyota Motor : Global Sales and Production Secures 90 Percent Level Year-on-Year in FY2021

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which began spreading early in 2020, Toyota was able to continue corporate activities through comprehensive implementation of various infection prevention measures and by working with partners including suppliers and dealers, and focusing on 'doing what should be done.'
In addition to these efforts, with the support of customers around the world who favor Toyota cars, Toyota's global sales and production have both been up year-on-year since September 2020, enabling Toyota to limit the year-on-year decline in sales and production to less than 10 percent in FY2021.
Additionally, Toyota has maintained domestic production at the 3-million-unit level.
Global Sales
Global sales in FY2021 were down 4.0 percent, driven primarily by sales in China, North America, and Japan.
In China, sales of new models including the Corolla, Levin, RAV4, and Wildlander, as well as Lexus brand vehicles, were strong, and sales were up 29.6 percent year-on-year.
Global sales were up 19.1 percent year-on-year in the January to March quarter, exceeding initial expectations.*
*
Initial expectations were that sales would be up approximately 10 percent in the January to March quarter (at the time of announcement of third quarter results).
Global Production
Global production in FY2021 was down 6.4 percent year-on-year. Production in China was up 30.9 percent year-on-year.
Global production in the January to March quarter was up 13.8 percent, and has remained solid since April.
Other Topics
The global ratio of electrified vehicle sales increased from approximately 20 percent in FY2020 to approximately 24 percent in FY2021. The increase was driven primarily by sales in Europe, China, and North America.
The best-selling Toyota vehicle in FY2021 was the RAV4, with global sales of 1,031,000 units (up 2.4 percent year-on-year).
Toyota City, Japan, April 28, 2021―Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for March 2021 as well as the cumulative total from January to April 2021, and the fiscal year from April1, 2020 to March 31, 2021, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.
March 2021
Sales Results
Record high
Toyota
Daihatsu
Hino
Record high
Total
Worldwide sales
◎
982,912(44.2)
84,894(3.6)
16,999(8.3)
◎
1,084,805(39.2)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles
191,344(6.4)
72,398(2.1)
8,111(-5.7)
271,853(4.8)
Market share
31.2(+0.3)
―
―
44.3(-0.3)
Excl. minivehicles
187,640(6.2)
―
―
―
Market share
48.8(+1.7)
―
―
―
Sales outside of Japan
◎
791,568(57.8)
12,496(13.3)
8,888(25.2)
◎
812,952(56.4)
Toyota
Worldwide sales: Seventh consecutive month of increase;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Sixth consecutive month of increase;
Sales outside of Japan: Fourth consecutive month of increase
Consolidated
Worldwide sales: Sixth consecutive month of increase;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles):Sixth consecutive month of increase;
Sales outside of Japan: Fourth consecutive month of increase
Production Results
Record high
Toyota
Daihatsu
Hino
Record high
Total
Worldwide production
843,393(31.6)
137,988(2.9)
15,477(14.1)
◎
996,858(26.4)
Production inside of Japan
310,934(11.4)
101,253(11.9)
12,456(15.9)
424,643(11.7)
Production outside of Japan
532,459(47.1)
36,735(-15.7)
3,021(7.2)
572,215(40.1)
Toyota
Worldwide production: Seventh consecutive month of increase;
Production inside of Japan: First increase in three months;
Production outside of Japan: Seventh consecutive month of increase
Consolidated
Worldwide production: Seventh consecutive month of increase;
Production inside of Japan: First increase in three months;
Production outside of Japan: Seventh consecutive month of increase
Exports Results
Record high
Toyota
Daihatsu
Hino
Record high
Total
Exports
180,111(6.8)
0(―)
5,832(19.5)
185,943(7.2)
ToyotaFirst increase in three monthsConsolidatedFirst increase in three months
UnitVehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.
Worldwide salesSales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
Sales inside of JapanRegistrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
Sales outside of JapanDefinition of 'sales' varies by country or region
Worldwide productionProduction inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
Production inside of JapanComplete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
Production outside of JapanVehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan(figure as of line-off on site)
ExportsExports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)
◎ shows a record high for a single month, and ○ shows a record high for the corresponding month
For January to March 2021
Sales Results
Toyota
Daihatsu
Hino
Total
Worldwide sales
2,460,124(19.1)
208,787(-1.9)
39,359(0.8)
2,708,270(16.9)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles
456,087(8.1)
178,194(2.7)
17,256(-2.2)
651,537(6.2)
Market share
31.9(+1.1)
―
―
45.6(+0.9)
Excl. minivehicles
447,186(7.8)
―
―
―
Market share
50.6(+2.7)
―
―
―
Sales outside of Japan
2,004,037(22.0)
30,593(-22.4)
22,103(3.2)
2,056,733(20.7)
Production Results
Toyota
Daihatsu
Hino
Total
Worldwide production
2,253,098(13.8)
365,881(-3.4)
39,719(-3.3)
2,658,698(10.8)
Production inside of Japan
794,776(-0.5)
267,679(2.6)
32,341(2.3)
1,094,796(0.4)
Production outside of Japan
1,458,322(23.5)
98,202(-16.6)
7,378(-22.2)
1,563,902(19.5)
Exports Results
Toyota
Daihatsu
Hino
Total
Exports
459,068(-4.1)
0(―)
16,074(14.8)
475,142(-3.6)
Fiscal year from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021
Sales Results
Toyota
Daihatsu
Hino
Total
Worldwide sales
9,087,303(-4.0)
689,850(-14.9)
142,606(-20.9)
9,919,759(-5.1)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles
1,538,224(-3.1)
597,161(-6.7)
59,676(-10.7)
2,195,061(-4.3)
Market share
33.0(+1.5)
―
―
47.1(+1.6)
Excl. minivehicles
1,505,271(-3.1)
―
―
―
Market share
51.9(+3.1)
―
―
―
Sales outside of Japan
7,549,079(-4.2)
92,689(-45.7)
82,930(-26.9)
7,724,698(-5.4)
Toyota
Worldwide sales: Second consecutive year of decrease;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First decrease in two years;
Sales outside of Japan: Second consecutive year of decrease
Consolidated
Worldwide sales: Second consecutive year of decrease;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles):First decrease in two years;
Sales outside of Japan: Second consecutive year of decrease
Production Results
Toyota
Daihatsu
Hino
Total
Worldwide production
8,182,944(-6.4)
1,160,923(-21.4)
128,699(-28.8)
9,472,566(-8.9)
Production inside of Japan
2,918,905(-11.6)
917,558(-5.1)
111,922(-21.5)
3,948,385(-10.5)
Production outside of Japan
5,264,039(-3.2)
243,365(-52.3)
16,777(-56.1)
5,524,181(-7.7)
Toyota
Worldwide productions: Second consecutive year of decrease;
Productions inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles):First decrease in five years;
Productions outside of Japan: Fourth consecutive year of decrease
Consolidated
Worldwide productions: Second consecutive year of decrease;
Productions inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles):First decrease in two years;
Productions outside of Japan: Second consecutive year of decrease
Exports Results
Toyota
Daihatsu
Hino
Total
Exports
1,728,206(-15.4)
0(―)
48,565(-34.9)
1,776,771(-16.1)
ToyotaFirst decrease in four yearsConsolidatedFirst decrease in four years
UnitVehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.
Worldwide salesSales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
Sales inside of JapanRegistrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
Sales outside of JapanDefinition of 'sales' varies by country or region
Worldwide productionProduction inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
Production inside of JapanComplete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
Production outside of JapanVehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan(figure as of line-off on site)
ExportsExports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)
○ shows a record high for a fiscal year from April1 to March 31
To view more information on the sales, production, and export results by country and region, including specific details on the reasons for any changes in results, data from the past 10 years of sales, production, and export results, and data concerning electrified vehicle sales and Lexus sales, please download the document titled 'Detailed data' from the top of this page.
This document also includes sales, production, and export results and data concerning electrified vehicles sales and Lexus sales for every month in the past two years.
