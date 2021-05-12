Toyota Motor : Holding of Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

(Reference Translation)
(For reference)
May 12, 2021 Toyota Motor Corporation
Holding of Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting
Date and time: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Venue:Toyota Head Office, 1, Toyota-cho, Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture
Meeting Agenda:
Reports:
Reports on business review, consolidated and unconsolidated financial statements for FY2021 (April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021) and a report by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board on the audit results of the consolidated financial statements for FY2021.
Resolutions:
Proposed Resolution 1: Election of 9 Members of the Board of Directors
Proposed Resolution 2: Election of 1 Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Proposed Resolution 3: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
