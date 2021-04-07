Toyota Motor : Message from Management

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 26 711 B 243 B 243 B Net income 2021 1 972 B 17 969 M 17 969 M Net Debt 2021 15 038 B 137 B 137 B P/E ratio 2021 12,2x Yield 2021 2,64% Capitalization 24 129 B 220 B 220 B EV / Sales 2021 1,47x EV / Sales 2022 1,27x Nbr of Employees 359 542 Free-Float 62,2% Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 21 Average target price 9 400,00 JPY Last Close Price 8 487,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 29,6% Spread / Average Target 10,8% Spread / Lowest Target -10,5% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Akio Toyoda Executive President, CEO & Representative Director Kenta Kon CFO, Director & Chief Officer-Accounting Group Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information, Security & Software Officer Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 6.66% 214 848 VOLKSWAGEN AG 61.76% 169 821 DAIMLER AG 30.61% 95 643 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 48.75% 89 250 BMW AG 24.05% 68 645 FORD MOTOR COMPANY 46.99% 51 566