TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
Toyota Motor : Message from Management

04/07/2021 | 02:28pm EDT
Message from Management
Nov. 06, 2020
Toyota 1H FY2021 Financial Results - Why Akio Attended

Remarks by President Akio Toyoda at the Briefing on TMC's FY2021 2Q Financial Results

May 12, 2020
'Become stronger together with our partners throughout the world'

Remarks by President Akio Toyoda at Financial Results for FY2020

Dec. 26, 2019
Reforming Our Company to Become a 'Mobility Company'

Message from Management published in the Annual Report 2019

  • Toyota TimesToyota Times offers a unique, unprecedented inside view of Toyota not seen before. Through this site, Toyota shows how it is transforming into a mobility company and shares the thoughts of its top leadership, including Akio Toyoda. Join us for this behind-the-scenes view of Toyota.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 06 April 2021


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 26 711 B 243 B 243 B
Net income 2021 1 972 B 17 969 M 17 969 M
Net Debt 2021 15 038 B 137 B 137 B
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 2,64%
Capitalization 24 129 B 220 B 220 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 359 542
Free-Float 62,2%
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 9 400,00 JPY
Last Close Price 8 487,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 29,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Kenta Kon CFO, Director & Chief Officer-Accounting Group
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information, Security & Software Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION6.66%214 848
VOLKSWAGEN AG61.76%169 821
DAIMLER AG30.61%95 643
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY48.75%89 250
BMW AG24.05%68 645
FORD MOTOR COMPANY46.99%51 566
