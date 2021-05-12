Log in
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 05/07
8364 JPY   +0.01%
Toyota Motor : Notice Concerning Distribution of Dividends from Surplus

05/12/2021

05/12/2021 | 12:28am EDT
[Reference Translation]

May 12, 2021

To Whom It May Concern:

Company Name: TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

Name and Title of Representative:

Akio Toyoda, President

(Code Number: 7203

First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange

and Nagoya Stock Exchange)

Name and Title of Contact Person:

Kaname Shimizu, General Manager,

Accounting Division

(Telephone Number: 0565-28-2121)

Notice Concerning Distribution of Dividends from Surplus

At a meeting held on May 12, 2021, the Board of Directors of Toyota Motor Corporation ("TMC") resolved to distribute dividends from surplus, with a record date of March 31, 2021. In relation to the above, we hereby inform you of the following:

1. Details of dividends

(1) Common shares

Determined year-end

Most recent dividend

Year-end dividend paid

dividend

forecast

for FY 2020

for FY 2021

Record date

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

Dividend per share

135.00 yen

-

120.00 yen

Total amount of dividends

377,453 million yen

-

331,938 million yen

Effective date

May 28, 2021

-

May 28, 2020

Source of dividends

Retained earnings

-

Retained earnings

[Reference] Details of dividends per common share through the fiscal year

Record date

Dividends for FY 2021

Dividends for FY 2020

(ended March 31,2021)

(ended March 31,2020)

End of interim period

105.00 yen

100.00 yen

End of fiscal period

135.00 yen

120.00 yen

Total

240.00 yen

220.00 yen

(2) First Series Model AA Class Shares

Year-end dividend

Most recent dividend

Year-end dividend paid

for FY 2021

forecast

for FY 2020

Record date

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

Dividend per share

132.00 yen

-

132.00 yen

Total amount of dividends

2,998 million yen

-

6,217 million yen

Effective date

May 28, 2021

-

May 28, 2020

Source of dividends

Retained earnings

-

Retained earnings

[Reference] Details of dividends per First Series Model AA Class Share through the fiscal year

Record date

Dividends for FY 2021

Dividends for FY 2020

(ended March 31,2021)

(ended March 31,2020)

End of interim period

132.00 yen

132.00 yen

End of fiscal period

132.00 yen

132.00 yen

Total

264.00 yen

264.00 yen

2. Reason for the dividend amount

TMC deems the benefit of its shareholders as one of its priority management policies, and it continues to work to improve its corporate structure to realize sustainable growth in order to enhance its corporate value.

TMC will strive for the stable and continuous payment of dividends, seeking to maintain and improve upon the consolidated payout ratio of 30% to its shareholders.

With a view to surviving tough competition and transitioning to a mobility company, TMC will utilize its internal funds mainly for growth investment for the next generation such as environmental technologies to achieve a carbon neutral society and safety technologies for the safety and security of its customers.

Considering these factors, with respect to the dividends for this consolidated fiscal year, TMC determined to pay a year-end dividend of 135 yen per common share and as a result, the annual dividend will be 240 yen per common share when combined with the interim dividend of 105 yen per common share.

In addition, TMC determined to pay a year-end dividend of 132.00 yen per First Series Model AA Class Share in accordance with a prescribed calculation method and as a result, the annual dividend will be 264 yen per share when combined with the interim dividend of 132.00 yen per share.

-End-

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 04:27:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
