Toyota Motor : Notice Concerning Distribution of Dividends from Surplus

May 12, 2021
To Whom It May Concern:
Company Name: TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Name and Title of Representative:
Akio Toyoda, President
(Code Number: 7203
First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange
and Nagoya Stock Exchange)
Name and Title of Contact Person:
Kaname Shimizu, General Manager,
Accounting Division
(Telephone Number: 0565-28-2121)
Notice Concerning Distribution of Dividends from Surplus
At a meeting held on May 12, 2021, the Board of Directors of Toyota Motor Corporation ("TMC") resolved to distribute dividends from surplus, with a record date of March 31, 2021. In relation to the above, we hereby inform you of the following:
1. Details of dividends
(1) Common shares
|
|
Determined year-end
|
Most recent dividend
|
Year-end dividend paid
|
|
dividend
|
|
|
forecast
|
for FY 2020
|
|
for FY 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Record date
|
March 31, 2021
|
March 31, 2021
|
March 31, 2020
|
Dividend per share
|
135.00 yen
|
|
-
|
120.00 yen
|
Total amount of dividends
|
377,453 million yen
|
|
-
|
331,938 million yen
|
Effective date
|
May 28, 2021
|
|
-
|
May 28, 2020
|
Source of dividends
|
Retained earnings
|
|
-
|
Retained earnings
|
[Reference] Details of dividends per common share through the fiscal year
|
|
Record date
|
Dividends for FY 2021
|
|
Dividends for FY 2020
|
(ended March 31,2021)
|
|
(ended March 31,2020)
|
|
|
End of interim period
|
105.00 yen
|
|
|
|
100.00 yen
|
End of fiscal period
|
135.00 yen
|
|
|
|
120.00 yen
|
Total
|
240.00 yen
|
|
|
|
220.00 yen
|
(2) First Series Model AA Class Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year-end dividend
|
Most recent dividend
|
Year-end dividend paid
|
|
for FY 2021
|
|
forecast
|
for FY 2020
|
Record date
|
March 31, 2021
|
March 31, 2021
|
March 31, 2020
|
Dividend per share
|
132.00 yen
|
|
-
|
132.00 yen
|
Total amount of dividends
|
2,998 million yen
|
|
-
|
6,217 million yen
|
Effective date
|
May 28, 2021
|
|
-
|
May 28, 2020
|
Source of dividends
|
Retained earnings
|
|
-
|
Retained earnings
|
[Reference] Details of dividends per First Series Model AA Class Share through the fiscal year
|
Record date
|
Dividends for FY 2021
|
|
Dividends for FY 2020
|
(ended March 31,2021)
|
|
(ended March 31,2020)
|
|
|
End of interim period
|
132.00 yen
|
|
|
|
132.00 yen
|
End of fiscal period
|
132.00 yen
|
|
|
|
132.00 yen
|
Total
|
264.00 yen
|
|
|
|
264.00 yen
2. Reason for the dividend amount
TMC deems the benefit of its shareholders as one of its priority management policies, and it continues to work to improve its corporate structure to realize sustainable growth in order to enhance its corporate value.
TMC will strive for the stable and continuous payment of dividends, seeking to maintain and improve upon the consolidated payout ratio of 30% to its shareholders.
With a view to surviving tough competition and transitioning to a mobility company, TMC will utilize its internal funds mainly for growth investment for the next generation such as environmental technologies to achieve a carbon neutral society and safety technologies for the safety and security of its customers.
Considering these factors, with respect to the dividends for this consolidated fiscal year, TMC determined to pay a year-end dividend of 135 yen per common share and as a result, the annual dividend will be 240 yen per common share when combined with the interim dividend of 105 yen per common share.
In addition, TMC determined to pay a year-end dividend of 132.00 yen per First Series Model AA Class Share in accordance with a prescribed calculation method and as a result, the annual dividend will be 264 yen per share when combined with the interim dividend of 132.00 yen per share.
