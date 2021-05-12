Toyota Motor : Notice Concerning Distribution of Dividends from Surplus

At a meeting held on May 12, 2021, the Board of Directors of Toyota Motor Corporation ("TMC") resolved to distribute dividends from surplus, with a record date of March 31, 2021. In relation to the above, we hereby inform you of the following:

2. Reason for the dividend amount

TMC deems the benefit of its shareholders as one of its priority management policies, and it continues to work to improve its corporate structure to realize sustainable growth in order to enhance its corporate value.

TMC will strive for the stable and continuous payment of dividends, seeking to maintain and improve upon the consolidated payout ratio of 30% to its shareholders.

With a view to surviving tough competition and transitioning to a mobility company, TMC will utilize its internal funds mainly for growth investment for the next generation such as environmental technologies to achieve a carbon neutral society and safety technologies for the safety and security of its customers.

Considering these factors, with respect to the dividends for this consolidated fiscal year, TMC determined to pay a year-end dividend of 135 yen per common share and as a result, the annual dividend will be 240 yen per common share when combined with the interim dividend of 105 yen per common share.

In addition, TMC determined to pay a year-end dividend of 132.00 yen per First Series Model AA Class Share in accordance with a prescribed calculation method and as a result, the annual dividend will be 264 yen per share when combined with the interim dividend of 132.00 yen per share.

