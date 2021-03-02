Log in
Toyota Motor : Report Library

03/02/2021 | 01:30pm EST
PDF files of Annual Report, Sustainability Data Book, reports on environmental initiatives and social contribution activities.

Relationship between the Sustainability Website and the Reports
Report Library
  • Sustainability Data BookThis data book summarizes Toyota's sustainability policy, initiatives, and activities of previous year.
  • Environmental ReportToyota publishes an environmental report annually.
  • All-Toyota Green Wave ProjectAs one of key activities of the sixth challenge; 'Challenge of Establishing a Future Society in Harmony with Nature', we have launched the 'All-Toyota Green Wave Project' with participating companies, and have initiated activities.
  • Vehicle RecyclingTODAY FOR TOMORROW
  • Toyota's Social Contribution Activities
  • Annual ReportThis report is intended to communicate to stakeholders Toyota's long-term strategies for enhancing its corporate value and the ways that it is contributing to the sustainable development of society.
  • Sustainability BondDocuments regarding Sustainability Bond.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 18:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 26 090 B 244 B 244 B
Net income 2021 1 760 B 16 490 M 16 490 M
Net Debt 2021 16 043 B 150 B 150 B
P/E ratio 2021 16,4x
Yield 2021 2,84%
Capitalization 22 152 B 208 B 208 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,46x
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 359 542
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 8 635,26 JPY
Last Close Price 7 923,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 28,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Kenta Kon CFO & Chief Officer-Accounting Group
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information, Security & Software Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.43%207 806
VOLKSWAGEN AG15.35%113 104
DAIMLER AG15.26%85 930
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY26.18%75 706
BMW AG-0.18%56 250
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.4.88%48 871
