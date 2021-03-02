Toyota Motor : Report Library

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 26 090 B 244 B 244 B Net income 2021 1 760 B 16 490 M 16 490 M Net Debt 2021 16 043 B 150 B 150 B P/E ratio 2021 16,4x Yield 2021 2,84% Capitalization 22 152 B 208 B 208 B EV / Sales 2021 1,46x EV / Sales 2022 1,24x Nbr of Employees 359 542 Free-Float 62,2% Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 22 Average target price 8 635,26 JPY Last Close Price 7 923,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 28,7% Spread / Average Target 8,99% Spread / Lowest Target -29,3% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Akio Toyoda Executive President, CEO & Representative Director Kenta Kon CFO & Chief Officer-Accounting Group Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information, Security & Software Officer Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.43% 207 806 VOLKSWAGEN AG 15.35% 113 104 DAIMLER AG 15.26% 85 930 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 26.18% 75 706 BMW AG -0.18% 56 250 HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 4.88% 48 871