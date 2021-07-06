Toyota Motor : (Repurchase of Shares under our Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act of Japan) (Form 6-K)

(Repurchase of Shares under our Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act of Japan)

We hereby inform you of the repurchase of shares (Repurchase of shares in order to promote capital efficiency by repurchasing flexibly its common stock while comprehensively considering factors such as its investment in growth, level of its dividends, its cash reserves and the price level of its common stock) conducted in June pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan (the 'Companies Act') as applied pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act, concerning which repurchase notification was given on May 12, 2021, as follows:

1. Class of shares repurchased: Common stock of Toyota Motor Corporation ('TMC') 2. Total number of shares repurchased: 2,201,600 shares 3. Total purchase price: 21,545,111,100 JPY 4. Period of repurchase: From June 18, 2021 to June 23, 2021

(Reference)

I. Repurchase of shares resolved at a meeting of the board of directors held on May 12, 2021 (Repurchase of shares in order to promote capital efficiency by repurchasing flexibly its common stock while comprehensively considering factors such as its investment in growth, level of its dividends, its cash reserves and the price level of its common stock)

(1) Class of shares to be repurchased Common shares of TMC (2) Total number of shares to be repurchased 41 million shares (maximum) (3) Total purchase price for repurchase of shares 250 billion JPY (maximum) (4) Period of repurchase From June 18, 2021 to September 30, 2021

II. Total number of shares of our common stock repurchased pursuant to the above resolution of the board of directors (as of June 30, 2021)