Toyota Motor : Six Challenges

Six ChallengesMoving toward a future society in harmony with automobiles and nature
In light of mounting global environmental issues, Toyota announced the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050 in October 2015. Based on the six challenges, we are taking measures with the aim of achieving zero CO2emissions and a net positive environmental impact, and will contribute to the realization of a sustainable society.
New Vehicle Zero CO2
Emissions Challenge Environmental Report 2020pp.18-19p.35
Plant Zero CO2
Emissions Challenge Environmental Report 2020pp.20-21p.36
Life Cycle Zero CO2
Emissions Challenge Environmental Report 2020pp.22-23p.37
Challenge of Minimizing and Optimizing Water Usage Environmental Report 2020pp.24-25p.38
Challenge of Establishing a Recycling-based Society and Systems Environmental Report 2020pp.26-27pp.38-39
Vehicle RecyclingThis booklet summarizes the cutting-edge resource recycling initiatives that Toyota is undertaking.
Challenge of Establishing a Future Society in Harmony with Nature Environmental Report 2020pp.28-29p.39
Toyota Environmental Activities Grant ProgramTo foster human resources responsible for the next generation, Toyota offers a grant program to support environmental activities.
[Link] Toyota Policy on Harmony with NatureThis policy shows the direction of the Harmony with Nature activities, and will serve as the basis of our future activities.
Toyota Policy on Harmony with Nature slides
