Toyota Motor : Six Challenges

Six Challenges Moving toward a future society in harmony with automobiles and nature SustainabilityToyota Environmental Challenge 2050

In light of mounting global environmental issues, Toyota announced the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050 in October 2015. Based on the six challenges, we are taking measures with the aim of achieving zero CO2emissions and a net positive environmental impact, and will contribute to the realization of a sustainable society.

2 Emissions Challenge Environmental Report 2020 pp.18-19p.35 New Vehicle Zero COEmissions Challenge 2030 Milestone Explanatory slides

The particular SDGs that this challenge contributes to achieving:

2 Emissions Challenge Environmental Report 2020 pp.20-21p.36 Plant Zero COEmissions Challenge 2030 Milestone Explanatory slides

The particular SDGs that this challenge contributes to achieving:

2 Emissions Challenge Environmental Report 2020 pp.22-23p.37 Life Cycle Zero COEmissions Challenge 2030 Milestone Explanatory slides

The particular SDGs that this challenge contributes to achieving:

Environmental Report 2020 pp.24-25p.38 Challenge of Minimizing and Optimizing Water Usage 2030 Milestone Explanatory slides

The particular SDGs that this challenge contributes to achieving:

Environmental Report 2020 pp.26-27pp.38-39 Challenge of Establishing a Recycling-based Society and Systems 2030 Milestone Explanatory slides

Vehicle RecyclingThis booklet summarizes the cutting-edge resource recycling initiatives that Toyota is undertaking.

The particular SDGs that this challenge contributes to achieving:

Environmental Report 2020 pp.28-29p.39 Challenge of Establishing a Future Society in Harmony with Nature 2030 Milestone Explanatory slides

Toyota Environmental Activities Grant ProgramTo foster human resources responsible for the next generation, Toyota offers a grant program to support environmental activities.

[Link] Toyota Policy on Harmony with NatureThis policy shows the direction of the Harmony with Nature activities, and will serve as the basis of our future activities.

Toyota Policy on Harmony with Nature slides

The particular SDGs that this challenge contributes to achieving: