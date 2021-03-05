Log in
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 03/05
7969 JPY   +0.59%
01:27pTOYOTA MOTOR  : Six Challenges
PU
01:27pTOYOTA MOTOR  : Environmental Initiatives
PU
01:27pTOYOTA MOTOR  : Sustainability
PU
Toyota Motor : Six Challenges

03/05/2021 | 01:27pm EST
Six ChallengesMoving toward a future society in harmony with automobiles and nature

In light of mounting global environmental issues, Toyota announced the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050 in October 2015. Based on the six challenges, we are taking measures with the aim of achieving zero CO2emissions and a net positive environmental impact, and will contribute to the realization of a sustainable society.

New Vehicle Zero CO2Emissions Challenge Environmental Report 2020pp.18-19p.35
The particular SDGs that this challenge contributes to achieving:
Plant Zero CO2Emissions Challenge Environmental Report 2020pp.20-21p.36
The particular SDGs that this challenge contributes to achieving:
Life Cycle Zero CO2Emissions Challenge Environmental Report 2020pp.22-23p.37
The particular SDGs that this challenge contributes to achieving:
Challenge of Minimizing and Optimizing Water Usage Environmental Report 2020pp.24-25p.38
The particular SDGs that this challenge contributes to achieving:
Challenge of Establishing a Recycling-based Society and Systems Environmental Report 2020pp.26-27pp.38-39
  • Vehicle RecyclingThis booklet summarizes the cutting-edge resource recycling initiatives that Toyota is undertaking.
The particular SDGs that this challenge contributes to achieving:
Challenge of Establishing a Future Society in Harmony with Nature Environmental Report 2020pp.28-29p.39
  • Toyota Environmental Activities Grant ProgramTo foster human resources responsible for the next generation, Toyota offers a grant program to support environmental activities.
  • [Link] Toyota Policy on Harmony with NatureThis policy shows the direction of the Harmony with Nature activities, and will serve as the basis of our future activities.
    Toyota Policy on Harmony with Nature slides
The particular SDGs that this challenge contributes to achieving:

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 05 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 18:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 26 457 B 244 B 244 B
Net income 2021 1 779 B 16 429 M 16 429 M
Net Debt 2021 16 043 B 148 B 148 B
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 2,82%
Capitalization 22 281 B 206 B 206 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,45x
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 359 542
Free-Float 62,2%
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 8 635,26 JPY
Last Close Price 7 969,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 28,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Kenta Kon CFO & Chief Officer-Accounting Group
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information, Security & Software Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.15%205 924
VOLKSWAGEN AG24.08%123 308
DAIMLER AG22.13%90 942
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY24.47%74 683
BMW AG5.62%59 446
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.7.77%48 992
