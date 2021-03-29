Toyota Motor : Social Initiatives

Sakichi Toyoda, the founder of the Toyota Group, wished for people to smile, and his desires continue to be expressed in our present-day activities: at Toyota, we do everything in our power to contribute to the creation of prosperous towns and societies, to put a smile on the faces of as many people as possible. In order to enrich the lives of communities, we are first of all contributing to society through car-manufacturing; we are also engaged in a variety of activities aimed at realizing a society in which all people can value each other and find happiness.
Topics
Toyota Selected Under Health & Productivity Stock Selection Program for the First Time as a Company that Strategically Carries Out Health Management of Employees from a Management Perspective
In accordance with the Declaration of Health Commitment: Aiming at Health First Company, Toyota has been carrying out initiatives to manage employee health. For priority issues for health, we set KPIs and work to improve them. Also, since 2017 we have promoted the Healthy Lifestyles Challenge 8 program, which encourages employees to make improvements in their health-related practices in eight areas.
In recognition of these policies and activities, in March 2021 Toyota was selected under the Health & Productivity Stock Selection program, a joint program organized by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan (METI) and the Tokyo Stock Exchange. We will continue striving to further promote health management to create a comfortable working environment that allows employees to work energetically to their best ability.
Social Initiatives
Initiatives to Improve Traffic SafetyToyota believes it is important to promote an 'Integrated Three Part Initiative,' involving people, vehicles, and the traffic environment, as well as to pursue 'real-world safety' by learning from accidents and incorporating that knowledge into vehicle development.
Customer First and Quality First MeasuresToyota constantly seeks to improve customer safety, security, and satisfaction, putting the principles of customer first and quality first into practice.
Social Contribution ActivitiesBy pursuing the happiness of someone other than ourselves, we engage in various activities aiming to create a society where we can support each other with an enriched mind.
Respect for Human RightsToyota respects and honors the human rights, and other rights, of all people. We take care to source conflict-free minerals.
Collaboration with Business PartnersToyota is bolstering its CSR initiatives through increased cooperation with suppliers, dealers, and other business partners.
EmployeesToyota's employees are the bedrock of stable business. Learn more about our way of thinking and our activities.
