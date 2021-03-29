Log in
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 03/26
8359 JPY   +2.48%
02:43pTOYOTA MOTOR  : Related Links
PU
02:37pTOYOTA MOTOR  : Report Library
PU
02:37pTOYOTA MOTOR  : Sustainability Data Book
PU
Toyota Motor : Social Initiatives

03/29/2021 | 02:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Social Initiatives
Societies Full of Smiles

Sakichi Toyoda, the founder of the Toyota Group, wished for people to smile, and his desires continue to be expressed in our present-day activities: at Toyota, we do everything in our power to contribute to the creation of prosperous towns and societies, to put a smile on the faces of as many people as possible. In order to enrich the lives of communities, we are first of all contributing to society through car-manufacturing; we are also engaged in a variety of activities aimed at realizing a society in which all people can value each other and find happiness.

Topics
Toyota Selected Under Health & Productivity Stock Selection Program for the First Time as a Company that Strategically Carries Out Health Management of Employees from a Management Perspective

In accordance with the Declaration of Health Commitment: Aiming at Health First Company, Toyota has been carrying out initiatives to manage employee health. For priority issues for health, we set KPIs and work to improve them. Also, since 2017 we have promoted the Healthy Lifestyles Challenge 8 program, which encourages employees to make improvements in their health-related practices in eight areas.

(1) Appropriate weight (BMI), (2) breakfast,(3) drinking,(4) snacking,(5) exercise,(6) smoking,(7) sleep,and (8) stress.

In recognition of these policies and activities, in March 2021 Toyota was selected under the Health & Productivity Stock Selection program, a joint program organized by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan (METI) and the Tokyo Stock Exchange. We will continue striving to further promote health management to create a comfortable working environment that allows employees to work energetically to their best ability.

Social Initiatives
  • Initiatives to Improve Traffic SafetyToyota believes it is important to promote an 'Integrated Three Part Initiative,' involving people, vehicles, and the traffic environment, as well as to pursue 'real-world safety' by learning from accidents and incorporating that knowledge into vehicle development.
  • Customer First and Quality First MeasuresToyota constantly seeks to improve customer safety, security, and satisfaction, putting the principles of customer first and quality first into practice.
  • Social Contribution ActivitiesBy pursuing the happiness of someone other than ourselves, we engage in various activities aiming to create a society where we can support each other with an enriched mind.
  • Respect for Human RightsToyota respects and honors the human rights, and other rights, of all people. We take care to source conflict-free minerals.
  • Collaboration with Business PartnersToyota is bolstering its CSR initiatives through increased cooperation with suppliers, dealers, and other business partners.
  • EmployeesToyota's employees are the bedrock of stable business. Learn more about our way of thinking and our activities.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 18:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 26 577 B 242 B 242 B
Net income 2021 1 870 B 17 032 M 17 032 M
Net Debt 2021 15 910 B 145 B 145 B
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 2,64%
Capitalization 23 668 B 216 B 216 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,49x
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 359 542
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 8 826,47 JPY
Last Close Price 8 465,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 29,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Kenta Kon CFO, Director & Chief Officer-Accounting Group
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information, Security & Software Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.05%213 843
VOLKSWAGEN AG49.59%132 090
DAIMLER AG26.79%89 468
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY35.73%83 486
BMW AG16.00%60 022
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.14.82%52 570
