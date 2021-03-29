Toyota Motor : Social Initiatives

Sakichi Toyoda, the founder of the Toyota Group, wished for people to smile, and his desires continue to be expressed in our present-day activities: at Toyota, we do everything in our power to contribute to the creation of prosperous towns and societies, to put a smile on the faces of as many people as possible. In order to enrich the lives of communities, we are first of all contributing to society through car-manufacturing; we are also engaged in a variety of activities aimed at realizing a society in which all people can value each other and find happiness.

Topics

In accordance with the Declaration of Health Commitment: Aiming at Health First Company, Toyota has been carrying out initiatives to manage employee health. For priority issues for health, we set KPIs and work to improve them. Also, since 2017 we have promoted the Healthy Lifestyles Challenge 8 program, which encourages employees to make improvements in their health-related practices in eight areas.

(1) Appropriate weight (BMI), (2) breakfast,(3) drinking,(4) snacking,(5) exercise,(6) smoking,(7) sleep,and (8) stress.

In recognition of these policies and activities, in March 2021 Toyota was selected under the Health & Productivity Stock Selection program, a joint program organized by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan (METI) and the Tokyo Stock Exchange. We will continue striving to further promote health management to create a comfortable working environment that allows employees to work energetically to their best ability.