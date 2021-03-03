Toyota Motor : Statement on Reported COVID-19 Infections at Toyota Work Sites

Mar. 03, 2021 Statement on Reported COVID-19 Infections at Toyota Work Sites Announcement

We sincerely apologize for the anxiety and concern that this news may cause to people in the surrounding regions. The virus is an issue that has the potential to affect all Toyota locations and we are continuously working to further enhance our communication and health checks with staff at all locations. Toyota is actively implementing measures to prevent the further spread of the virus and remain committed to provide timely updates as the situation requires.

Announced on March 3, 2021 Location, WorksiteTsutsumi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMarch 3, 2021Last date at workFebruary 26, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMarch 1, 2021

Announced on March 1, 2021 Location, WorksiteTsutsumi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 60's, Male, Office workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveFebruary 26, 2021Last date at workFebruary 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedFebruary 22, 2021