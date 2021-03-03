Log in
Toyota Motor : Statement on Reported COVID-19 Infections at Toyota Work Sites

03/03/2021 | 03:02am EST
Mar. 03, 2021

Statement on Reported COVID-19 Infections at Toyota Work Sites

We sincerely apologize for the anxiety and concern that this news may cause to people in the surrounding regions. The virus is an issue that has the potential to affect all Toyota locations and we are continuously working to further enhance our communication and health checks with staff at all locations. Toyota is actively implementing measures to prevent the further spread of the virus and remain committed to provide timely updates as the situation requires.

Announced on March 3, 2021 Location, WorksiteTsutsumi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMarch 3, 2021Last date at workFebruary 26, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMarch 1, 2021
Announced on March 1, 2021 Location, WorksiteTsutsumi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 60's, Male, Office workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveFebruary 26, 2021Last date at workFebruary 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedFebruary 22, 2021

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 03 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2021 08:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
