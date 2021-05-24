Toyota Motor : Statement on Reported COVID-19 Infections at Toyota Work Sites

May 24, 2021 Statement on Reported COVID-19 Infections at Toyota Work Sites Announcement

We sincerely apologize for the anxiety and concern that this news may cause to people in the surrounding regions. The virus is an issue that has the potential to affect all Toyota locations and we are continuously working to further enhance our communication and health checks with staff at all locations. Toyota is actively implementing measures to prevent the further spread of the virus and remain committed to provide timely updates as the situation requires.

Announced on May 24, 2021 Location, WorksiteKinuura Plant in Hekinan City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, Line worker Affect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 24, 2021Last date at workMay 21, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 24, 2021Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Line WorkerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 22, 2021Last date at workMay 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 22, 2021Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line WorkerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 22, 2021Last date at workMay 18, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 18, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 21, 2021Last date at workMay 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 21, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 21, 2021Last date at workMay 20, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 21, 2021

Announced on May 21, 2021 Location, WorksiteMiyoshi Plant in Miyoshi City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line WorkerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 21, 2021Last date at workMay 17, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 19, 2021Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, Line WorkerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 20, 2021Last date at workMay 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 20, 2021Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 60's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 20, 2021Last date at workMay 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 20, 2021Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Line WorkerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 20, 2021Last date at workMay 17, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 19, 2021Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, Line WorkerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 20, 2021Last date at workMay 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 20, 2021Location, WorksiteKamigo Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line WorkerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 20, 2021Last date at workMay 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 20, 2021

Announced on May 20, 2021 Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 20, 2021Last date at workMay 19, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 19, 2021Location, WorksiteHanamoto Techniacal Center in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 50'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 20, 2021Last date at workMay 12, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 15, 2021Location, WorksiteKamigo Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, Office workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 20, 2021Last date at workMay 18, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 19, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City company dormitory in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 60'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 19, 2021Last date at workMay 12, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 14, 2021

Announced on May 19, 2021 Location, WorksiteToyota City company dormitory in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 40'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 19, 2021Last date at workMay 13, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 17, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 60's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 19, 2021Last date at workMay 17, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 18, 2021Location, WorksiteTeiho Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 18, 2021Last date at workMay 13, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 13, 2021Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 10's, Female, Line WorkerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 18, 2021Last date at workMay 13, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 14, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 18, 2021Last date at workMay 14, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 18, 2021Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, LogisticsAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 18, 2021Last date at workMay 14, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 17, 2021

Announced on May 18, 2021 Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 40'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 17, 2021Last date at workMay 14, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 18, 2021Location, WorksiteHomi Training Center in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of worker20's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 17, 2021Last date at workMay 17, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 17, 2021

Announced on May 17, 2021 Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 50'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 14, 2021Last date at workMay 13, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 14, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 10's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 14, 2021Last date at workMay 12, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 13, 2021Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 10's, Male, Line WorkerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 14, 2021Last date at workMay 10, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 10, 2021Location, WorksiteHanamoto Technical Center in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 60'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 15, 2021Last date at workMay 13, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 15, 2021Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, Line WorkerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 15, 2021Last date at workMay 12, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 15, 2021Location, WorksiteMiyoshi Plant in Miyoshi City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line WorkerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 15, 2021Last date at workMay 14, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 15, 2021Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 4 males in their 10's, Line WorkerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 14, 15, 2021Last date at workMay 11, 12, 13, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 13, 15, 16, 2021

Announced on May 14, 2021 Location, WorksiteCompany dormitory, in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of worker20's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 14, 2021Last date at workApril 29, 2021Date work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the member in question has not come to work since April 30, 2021Location, WorksiteKamigo Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 13, 2021Last date at workMay 10, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 13, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 13, 2021Last date at workMay 10, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 13, 2021Location, WorksiteTajimi Service Center in Tajimi City, Gifu Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 13, 2021Last date at workMay 10, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 13, 2021

Announced on May 13, 2021 Location, WorksiteMiyoshi Plant in Miyoshi City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 13, 2021Last date at workMay 12, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 12, 2021Location, WorksiteKinuura Plant in Hekinan City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 13, 2021Last date at workMay 11, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 12, 2021Location, WorksiteShimoyama Plant in Miyoshi city, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 12, 2021Last date at workMay 11, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 12, 2021

Announced on May 12, 2021 Location, WorksiteKinuura Plant in Hekinan City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 12, 2021Last date at workMay 11, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 12, 2021Location, WorksiteCompany dormitory, in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of worker10's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 11, 2021Last date at workApril 29, 2021Date work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the member in question has not come to work since April 30, 2021Location, WorksiteTakaoka Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 11, 2021Last date at workMay 7, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 9, 2021Location, WorksiteTamomi Yard, Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 60'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 11, 2021Last date at workMay 10, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 11, 2021Location, WorksiteNagoya Office, Nagoya, Aichi, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 11, 2021Last date at workMay 7, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 10, 2021

Announced on May 11, 2021 Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture , JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 30'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 6, 2021Last date at workApril 29, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 9, 2021Location, WorksiteNisshin Training Center in Nisshin City, Aichi Prefecture , JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 10, 2021Last date at workMay 7, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 10, 2021

Announced on May 10, 2021 Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 30'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveApril 30, 2021Last date at workApril 27, 2021Date work site was disinfectedApril 28, 2021Location, WorksiteTsutsumi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveApril 30, 2021Last date at workApril 27, 2021Date work site was disinfectedApril 28, 2021Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveApril 30, 2021Last date at workApril 26, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 1, 2021Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 1, 2021Last date at workApril 30, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 1, 2021Location, WorksiteTajimi Service Center in Tajimi City, Gifu Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 1, 2021Last date at workApril 28, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 2, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 2, 2021Last date at workApril 29, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 2, 2021Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, LogisticsAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 2, 2021Last date at workApril 27, 2021Date work site was disinfectedApril 28, 2021Location, WorksiteKamigo Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 60's, Male, Office workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 2, 2021Last date at workApril 29, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 2, 2021Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 3, 2021Last date at workApril 29, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 4, 2021Location, WorksiteHomi Training Center in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of worker10's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 8, 2021Last date at workApril 29, 2021Date work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the member in question has not come to work since April 30, 2021OthersDisinfection of areas were conducted on May 7, during the long holidaysLocation, WorksiteAlvalk Tokyo in Fuchu City, Tokyo, JapanType of worker2 males in their 20s, 1 male in his 30sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 6, 2021Date work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to workOthersToyota Fuchu Sports Center was disinfected on May 8Location, WorksiteNagoya Office, Nagoya, Aichi, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 8, 2021Last date at workApril 29, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 10, 2021