    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
Toyota Motor : Statement on Reported COVID-19 Infections at Toyota Work Sites

06/21/2021 | 04:03am EDT
Jun. 21, 2021

Statement on Reported COVID-19 Infections at Toyota Work Sites

We sincerely apologize for the anxiety and concern that this news may cause to people in the surrounding regions. The virus is an issue that has the potential to affect all Toyota locations and we are continuously working to further enhance our communication and health checks with staff at all locations. Toyota is actively implementing measures to prevent the further spread of the virus and remain committed to provide timely updates as the situation requires.

Announced on June 21, 2021 Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture,JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJune 18, 2021Last date at workJune 15, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJune 18, 2021
Announced on June 18, 2021 Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJune 17, 2021Last date at workJune 16, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJune 17, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJune 17, 2021Last date at workJune 16, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJune 17, 2021
Announced on June 15, 2021 Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJune 14, 2021Last date at workJune 11, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJune 11, 2021Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJune 14, 2021Last date at workJune 14, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJune 14, 2021
Announced on June 11, 2021 Location, WorksiteTahara Plant in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJune 10, 2021Last date at workJune 5, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJune 7, 2021
Announced on June 10, 2021 Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJune 9, 2021Last date at workJune 7, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJune 7, 2021Location, WorksiteKamigo Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJune 9, 2021Last date at workJune 8, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJune 9, 2021
Announced on June 9, 2021 Location, WorksiteMyochi Plant in Miyoshi City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 50'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJune 8, 2021Last date at workJune 4, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJune 7, 2021
Announced on June 8, 2021 Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJune 7, 2021Last date at workJune 7, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJune 7, 2021
Announced on June 7, 2021 Location, WorksiteHanamoto Techniacal Center in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 50'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJune 7, 2021Last date at workJune 1, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJune 3, 2021Location, WorksiteKinuura Plant in Hekinan City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 30's, Male, LIne workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJune 5, 2021Last date at workJune 3, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJune 6, 2021Location, WorksiteKamigo Logistics Center in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 20'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJune 5, 2021Last date at workMay 31, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJune 4, 2021Location, WorksiteCompany dormitory in Miyoshi City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of worker20's, MaleAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJune 5, 2021Last date at workNot applicable as the staff in question is on temporary assignment outside the companyDate work site was disinfectedNot applicable as the staff in question has not come to work
Announced on June 4, 2021 Location, WorksiteTsutsumi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 60's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJune 3, 2021Last date at workJune 2, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJune 2, 2021Location, WorksiteToyota City headquarters in Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJune 3, 2021Last date at workJune 2, 2021Date work site was disinfectedJune 3, 2021
Announced on June 2, 2021 Location, WorksiteHanamoto Techniacal Center in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, EngineerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJune 1, 2021Last date at workMay 28, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 31, 2021
Announced on June 1, 2021 Location, WorksiteOguchi Parts Center in Oguchi Town, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 20's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 31, 2021Last date at workMay 28, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 31, 2021Location, WorksiteMotomachi Plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerOn-site contractor, 30'sAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveMay 31, 2021Last date at workMay 29, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 31 and June 1, 2021Location, WorksiteMiyoshi Plant in Miyoshi City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 40's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJune 1, 2021Last date at workMay 28, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 31, 2021Location, WorksiteShimoyama Plant in Miyoshi City, Aichi Prefecture, JapanType of workerFull-time employee, 50's, Male, Line workerAffect to production operationNoneDate tested positiveJune 1, 2021Last date at workMay 27, 2021Date work site was disinfectedMay 31, 2021

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 08:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
