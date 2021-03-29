Toyota Motor : Sustainability

LATEST NEWS
Mar. 29, 2021Sustainability Data Book has been updated
(Respect for Human Rights, Health and Safety)Mar. 15, 2021Toyota selected under Health & Productivity Stock Selection Program for the first time
Mar. 5, 2021Environmental Initiatives has been updated
(Topics, Videos to introduce our activities)Mar. 2, 2021Toyota Plans to Issue 'Woven Planet Bonds'
Mar. 2, 2021Toyota Announces Sustainability Bond Framework
Dec. 24, 2020Sustainability Data Book has been updated
Nov. 26, 2020Environmental Initiatives has been updated
Nov. 4, 2020Environmental Report 2020 has been published
Toyota considers environmental and social issues of paramount importance to improving our future society, and constantly seeks to enhance governance to build strong relationships with all our stakeholders.
Sustainability Policy
Toyota is working on initiatives that contribute to the sustainable development of society and the world through all its business activities in cooperation with global society. At the root of these initiatives are the Five Main Principles of Toyoda, passed down as the foundation of our corporate management, and the Guiding Principles at Toyota, which lay out how we want to be as a company.
Since its foundation, Toyota has made continuous kaizen (improvement) and provided high quality products. This spirit is exemplified in the initiatives that support sustainability.
Toyota Philosophy
Toyota's founding spirit and its signpost in transition to a mobility company.
Learn more
Guiding Principles at Toyota
The Guiding Principles at Toyota illustrate how Toyota is expected to be and contribute to the development of the society and the world.
Learn more
CSR Policy
The CSR policy is an adaptation of the Guiding Principles at Toyota and brings in focus our relationships with stakeholders. In order to contribute to sustainable development, we believe it is essential that management fosters strong communication with all stakeholders.
Learn more
ESG and SDGs
In keeping pace with the rising expectations of stakeholders, Toyota is committed to actively promoting ESG initiatives.
Environmental Initiatives
Social Initiatives
Governance
SDGs Initiatives
