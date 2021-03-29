Toyota Motor : Sustainability

Toyota considers environmental and social issues of paramount importance to improving our future society, and constantly seeks to enhance governance to build strong relationships with all our stakeholders.

Toyota is working on initiatives that contribute to the sustainable development of society and the world through all its business activities in cooperation with global society. At the root of these initiatives are the Five Main Principles of Toyoda, passed down as the foundation of our corporate management, and the Guiding Principles at Toyota, which lay out how we want to be as a company.

Since its foundation, Toyota has made continuous kaizen (improvement) and provided high quality products. This spirit is exemplified in the initiatives that support sustainability.