Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toyota Motor : U.S. moves to reverse Trump on California vehicle-emission rules

04/26/2021 | 01:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Commuters navigate early morning traffic as they drive towards downtown in Los Angeles, California

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said Monday it was moving to reverse the Trump administration's 2019 decision to withdraw California's legal authority to set vehicle emissions rules and set zero-emission vehicle mandates.

The action follows the U.S. Transportation Department's announcement last week that it would launch the process to reverse the Trump rule that sought to preempt California's vehicle emissions under the federal government's authority to set Corporate Average Fuel Economy requirements.

"The 2019 decision to revoke the state's waiver to enforce its greenhouse gas pollution standards for cars and trucks was legally dubious and an attack on the public's health and wellbeing," EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said in a statement.

The EPA in 2013 granted California a waiver for its tailpipe greenhouse gas emissions and zero-emission vehicle regulations. In tandem with the 2019 rule, the agency revoked the waiver under Trump, prompting a court challenge from two dozen U.S. states.

A total of 13 states have adopted California's vehicle-emission rules, and several others are in the process of joining. A dozen have also adopted its zero-emission vehicle mandates.

EPA will hold a virtual public hearing on June 2 on its notice of reconsideration, and take public comments through July 6.

EPA separately said it plans to issue a rule by July on vehicle-emission standards.

Trump last year finalized a rollback of vehicle-emission standards to require 1.5% annual increases in efficiency through 2026, well below the 5% yearly boosts in Obama administration rules that it discarded.

Senate Environment and Public Works Committee chairman Tom Carper said Monday "the Biden Administration is beginning to undo the last administration's regulatory wreckage. Rather than celebrate and encourage state innovation to tackle climate change, the last administration sought to stifle progress and tie the states' hands."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. 1.03% 737.085 Delayed Quote.3.36%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.14% 8265 End-of-day quote.3.87%
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
01:13pTOYOTA MOTOR  : U.S. moves to reverse Trump on California vehicle-emission rules
RE
06:27aU.S. auto dealers are winners as chip shortage lifts vehicle profits
RE
02:08aTOYOTA MOTOR  : to make software engineer hires 50% of technical staff intake
AQ
04/25TOYOTA MOTOR  : Statement on Reported COVID-19 Infections at Toyota Work Sites
PU
04/25CROATIA RALLY : Day 3Incredible finish delivers TOYOTA GAZOO Racing one-two
PU
04/23TOYOTA MOTOR  : GAZOO Racing Hyped for Hypercar Debut
PU
04/22Universal Hydrogen accelerates bid for carbon-free airplane
RE
04/22TOYOTA MOTOR  : Investing $1.7 Million to help Diversify Engineering Workforce; ..
AQ
04/22GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Chevron, Toyota, Sony...
04/22TOYOTA MOTOR  : to develop hydrogen engine to achieve carbon neutrality
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 26 751 B 247 B 247 B
Net income 2021 1 983 B 18 323 M 18 323 M
Net Debt 2021 14 173 B 131 B 131 B
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 2,73%
Capitalization 23 109 B 214 B 214 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,39x
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 359 542
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 9 500,00 JPY
Last Close Price 8 265,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 33,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Kenta Kon CFO, Director & Chief Officer-Accounting Group
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information, Security & Software Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION3.87%214 227
VOLKSWAGEN AG50.57%158 017
DAIMLER AG27.53%95 100
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY38.16%82 896
BMW AG19.49%67 434
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.12.35%51 675
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ