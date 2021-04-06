Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Japan Exchange  >  Toyota Motor Corporation    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toyota Motor : "WHO IS THE FASTEST GR DRIVER?"Outline of TOYOTA GAZOO Racing GT Cup 2021 Announced

04/06/2021 | 12:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The TGR GT Cup is a new global series in which the GR lineup, including GR road vehicles and dedicated racing cars, will participate in competitive racing throughout a season. In addition to the GR Supra and GR Yaris, the recently-announced GR 86 is scheduled for introduction in the middle of the year. By varying the car models for each round, players can enjoy virtual racing with a variety of cars, something that is difficult in real-life motorsports.

Partly because of the effects of COVID-19, 2020 was a year in which people paid more attention to e-Motorsports than ever, as exemplified by the hosting of the Virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans. Many players from all over the world also participated in the GR Supra GT Cup and the GR Yaris Time Trial, hosted by TGR. In addition, after being featured in Gran Turismo SPORT, approximately 1.30 million GR Supra and 530,000 GR Yaris vehicles were purchased, indicating that many players all over the world enjoy the GR models.

TGR plans to continue an active engagement in e-Motorsports so that motorsports and sports cars will become more familiar to people all over the world and be enjoyed by many generations to come.

＊1 'PlayStation', 'PS5', and 'PS4' are registered trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.
© 2019 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Developed by Polyphony Digital Inc. 'Gran Turismo' logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 04:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
12:46aU.S. auto industry calls for government help as it warns of impact of chip sh..
RE
12:32aTOYOTA MOTOR  : "WHO IS THE FASTEST GR DRIVER?"Outline of TOYOTA GAZOO Racing GT..
PU
04/05TESLA  : shares surge after company posts record deliveries
RE
04/05Tesla shares surge after company posts record deliveries
RE
04/05Toyota, Subaru to launch new co-developed sports car this year
AQ
04/05TOYOTA : Investment in e-Mobility Power
AQ
04/05TOYOTA MOTOR  : Investment in e-Mobility Power
PU
04/05MARKET CHATTER : Pony.ai to Expand Robotaxi Service to More Chinese Cities
MT
04/05TOYOTA MOTOR  : GAZOO Racing Presents World Debut of the New GR 86
PU
04/02TESLA  : first-quarter deliveries break previous record, beat expectations
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 26 687 B 242 B 242 B
Net income 2021 1 923 B 17 435 M 17 435 M
Net Debt 2021 16 071 B 146 B 146 B
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Yield 2021 2,64%
Capitalization 23 863 B 217 B 216 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,50x
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 359 542
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 9 336,11 JPY
Last Close Price 8 461,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 30,0%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Kenta Kon CFO, Director & Chief Officer-Accounting Group
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information, Security & Software Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION6.33%216 698
VOLKSWAGEN AG58.21%164 826
DAIMLER AG30.37%94 758
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY46.59%83 285
BMW AG22.76%67 410
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.15.34%51 059
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ