  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Toyota Motor : says it will introduce 15 BEVs, expand electric lineup by 2025

04/19/2021 | 01:14am EDT
Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said on Monday it will introduce 15 battery electric vehicle (BEV) models globally by 2025, expanding the automaker's electric vehicle lineup to achieve carbon neutrality before 2050.

The company will increase its number of electric models to around 70 from currently offered 55, it said in a statement.

The new BEV model Toyota bZ series, which was unveiled at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show on Monday, is aimed for China, the United States and Europe, the carmaker said.

Carmakers around the world are switching to battery-powered vehicles amid tougher emission regulations and growing competition to develop zero-emission vehicles.

Japan's biggest carmaker also said at the Shanghai Auto Show on Monday it plans to launch more than 20 new energy vehicles in China by 2025.

(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 26 730 B 246 B 246 B
Net income 2021 1 981 B 18 237 M 18 237 M
Net Debt 2021 14 173 B 130 B 130 B
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 2,64%
Capitalization 23 849 B 219 B 220 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 359 542
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 9 472,22 JPY
Last Close Price 8 530,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 29,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Kenta Kon CFO, Director & Chief Officer-Accounting Group
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information, Security & Software Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION7.20%219 147
VOLKSWAGEN AG60.77%165 021
DAIMLER AG33.92%99 179
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY40.99%84 596
BMW AG22.36%68 522
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.15.59%52 769
