Toyota Motor's Second-Quarter Net Profit Rose 33% on Stronger Asia Earnings

Toyota Motor Corp.'s second-quarter net profit rose 33%, thanks to stronger earnings in Asia despite supply-chain disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Japanese auto maker said Thursday that net profit for the quarter ended September rose to 626.65 billion yen ($5.50 billion) from Y470.525 billion a year earlier. That beat the estimate of Y532.53 billion from a FactSet poll of analysts.

Second-quarter revenue increased 11% to Y7.546 trillion. Operating profit from Japan increased 76% to Y290.5 billion and that from Asia excluding Japan rose 69% to Y157.7 billion.

Supply-chain disruptions and a shortage of chips and other parts weighed on sales, especially in September.

Toyota cut its group vehicle-sales forecast to 10.3 million units from a previous view of 10.6 million units.

Toyota kept its revenue forecast but raised its net profit view for the fiscal year ending March. It continues to expect revenue to increase 10% to Y30.000 trillion, while it now expects net profit to rise 11% to Y2.490 trillion, compared with its previous view of a 2.4% increase.

