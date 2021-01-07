Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Toyota Motor Corporation    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Toyota Motor : sales in China rise 11% in 2020 even as pandemic hits market

01/07/2021 | 01:37am EST
BEIJING (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday it sold 1.8 million vehicles last year in China, up 11% from a year earlier, even as the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world's biggest car market.

In China, Toyota has partnerships with FAW and GAC. It also sold 223,700 imported premium Lexus vehicles in China, an increase of 11.5% from 2019.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2021
