Toyota Motor : sales in China rise 11% in 2020 even as pandemic hits market
01/07/2021 | 01:37am EST
BEIJING (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday it sold 1.8 million vehicles last year in China, up 11% from a year earlier, even as the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world's biggest car market.
In China, Toyota has partnerships with FAW and GAC. It also sold 223,700 imported premium Lexus vehicles in China, an increase of 11.5% from 2019.
(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)