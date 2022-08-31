Toyota Motor to invest $5.3 bln in Japan and U.S. for EV battery supply

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp will invest up
to 730 billion yen ($5.27 billion) in Japan and the United
States towards supplying automotive batteries for battery
electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker said on Wednesday.
The firm aims to begin battery production between 2024 and
2026 with an investment intended to augment battery production
capacity in both the countries by up to 40 GWh.
It will invest about 400 billion yen on Toyota plants and
Prime Planet Energy & Solutions Co, a joint venture with
Panasonic Holdings Corp, plant in the western Japanese
city of Himeji.
In addition, about $2.5 billion will be invested in Toyota
Battery Manufacturing in North Carolina.
Automakers worldwide are spending billions of dollars to
ramp up battery and electric vehicle production in the face of
tougher environmental regulations.
($1=138.4300 yen)
(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama in Tokyo and Baranjot Kaur in
Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Rashmi Aich)