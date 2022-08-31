Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-31 am EDT
2101.50 JPY   -0.17%
02:47aToyota Motor Earmarks $5.3 Billion for Investments in Japan, US
MT
02:43aToyota Motor to invest $5.3 bln in Japan and U.S. for EV battery supply
RE
02:38aURGENT : Toyota to invest up to 730 bil. yen on EV battery production
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Toyota Motor to invest $5.3 bln in Japan and U.S. for EV battery supply

08/31/2022 | 02:43am EDT
Aug 31 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp will invest up to 730 billion yen ($5.27 billion) in Japan and the United States towards supplying automotive batteries for battery electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker said on Wednesday.

The firm aims to begin battery production between 2024 and 2026 with an investment intended to augment battery production capacity in both the countries by up to 40 GWh.

It will invest about 400 billion yen on Toyota plants and Prime Planet Energy & Solutions Co, a joint venture with Panasonic Holdings Corp, plant in the western Japanese city of Himeji.

In addition, about $2.5 billion will be invested in Toyota Battery Manufacturing in North Carolina.

Automakers worldwide are spending billions of dollars to ramp up battery and electric vehicle production in the face of tougher environmental regulations.

($1=138.4300 yen) (Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama in Tokyo and Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PANASONIC CORPORATION 1.07% 1133 Delayed Quote.-11.38%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 0.64% 7820 Delayed Quote.-15.45%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.17% 2101.5 Delayed Quote.-0.02%
Financials
Sales 2023 35 959 B 259 B 259 B
Net income 2023 2 963 B 21 360 M 21 360 M
Net Debt 2023 19 175 B 138 B 138 B
P/E ratio 2023 9,88x
Yield 2023 2,83%
Capitalization 28 812 B 208 B 208 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
EV / Sales 2024 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 376 971
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 2 105,00 JPY
Average target price 2 445,79 JPY
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.02%207 685
VOLKSWAGEN AG-17.79%83 986
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-25.61%62 595
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-16.02%60 043
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-33.26%57 608
BMW AG-16.59%48 011