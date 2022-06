The hybrid sport utility vehicle (SUV), developed by Suzuki, will be manufactured at Toyota's local plant in southern India. The SUV will be sold in India and exported to markets including Africa, the companies said in a statement.

The powertrains of the SUV will be equipped with mild hybrid developed by Suzuki and strong hybrid developed by Toyota.

