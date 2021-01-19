Log in
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Toyota Times: "8 Consecutive Wins is Still Halfway": Interview with Dakar Rally Winning Team

01/19/2021 | 01:24pm EST
Toyota Times:
Iwaasa-san, this is your third year, right? Three years ago, you were involved in the Dakar Rally in South America. Are there differences between roads in South America and roads in Saudi Arabia?

Iwaasa:
South America has different (types of) dunes, and different parts of the vehicle break. And, I have to say, South America was hot, indeed. When it's hot, the water temperature goes up, making things difficult for vehicles.

Miura:
South America and Saudi Arabia… It's hard to say which one is more severe. The 'type of severity' is different.

Towns in South America are well developed, and the routes that can be used in the Dakar Rally are unpaved but are connected by roads used in daily life, with many of them being like the roads used in the WRC.

On the other hand, some courses require almost unimaginable techniques, as represented by the dunes of Peru. In terms of driving skills, South America is more difficult. And battling the heat is just like Iwaasa-san said.

I think Saudi Arabia is close to the origin of the Dakar Rally, but since you usually drive in places where there are absolutely no people, there are always ridiculously huge rocks on the road surface, sudden holes, etc., and all kinds of things for which you need caution.

You have to think about how to manage things all the way to the goal while observing the natural terrain and feeling vehicle inputs. Comprehensive strength is required, so, for the car, itself, probably Saudi Arabia is tougher.

Also, being in Saudi Arabia means fighting against the cold. It's so cold at night.

Toyota Times:
Do vehicles break differently in South America and Saudi Arabia?

Miura:
It's all completely different. In the case of Saudi Arabia, a very heavy burden from road input means you have to worry about the suspension and such. While in South America, the heat puts a huge burden on radiators and cooling systems.

Toyota Times:
So, having different roads changes how vehicles are honed.

Miura:
That's right. It's a personal feeling, but thinking about the role of the Land Cruiser, which is driven on various roads, I think that Saudi Arabia is more suitable for honing the Land Cruiser.

Toyota Times:
We think you had a hard time on Saudi Arabian roads last year, as well. Were there any points for which you specifically honed the Land Cruiser for a second year in Saudi Arabia?

Miura:
I really wanted to do more, but, because we couldn't test things due to COVID-19, I largely made the settings of the vehicle on the side of safety.

However, we harmonized things to the conditions in Saudi Arabia by reviewing the suspension layout and how to draw a torque curve that matches the gears of our automatic transmission. Rather than aiming at driving fast, we kind of made the vehicle easier to ride in.

To put it in an extreme way, 'a vehicle that drivers can enjoy driving' is fast. A vehicle in which you have to struggle to do something will, eventually, not lead to good racing times.

Unlike on circuits, holes in the road mean an almost violent on-again, off-again use of the accelerator. It's an image that summarizes engine torque performance that can properly follow suit.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 18:23:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
