Toyota Times: JAMA Chairman Akio Toyoda Delivers New Year Message

JAMA Chairman Akio Toyoda's New Year Message

I'm Akio Toyoda, chairman of Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA).

To the 5.5 million people working in the automotive industry: Happy New Year, and thank you.

As we enter the even more devastating third wave of this COVID-19 pandemic, I'd like to take this moment to thank medical professionals, frontline workers and everyone else fighting to protect our lives as we speak. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Although we're still fighting against the threat of COVID-19, I feel grateful to be here welcoming the New Year with everyone.

Last year, we experienced a world in which we were unable to move freely.

At the same time, we recognized anew how wonderful it is to be able to move freely.

Furthermore, we realized just how much our ability to move freely is supported by our fellow workers.

Please watch the New Year message campaign video.

[Transcript of the message expressed in the video]



We realized something very clearly through these stagnant days…

That the lives in our country rely on the mobility of people and goods.

Without those who make automobile parts, those who manufacture cars, those who do maintenance of cars, those who help refuel cars at gas stations, and those who actually drive the cars, there would be no cars on the road.

5.5 million people work in Japan's automotive industry…

Imagine how strong we can be when 5.5 million people join forces.

Let's move on…

Mobility brings a new wind, change in landscape, and brings us closer to tomorrow.

The new normal is not about stopping and staying put.

It's about finding new paths with new ideas.

We will move forward.

#The 5.5 million people behind cars



(Speech continues)

The 5.5 million people behind cars.

2.37 million people working in manufacturing, sales, and maintenance of cars and parts.

2.69 million people working in transportation, including driving taxis, buses and trucks.

350,000 people working in the service sector, such as gas stations, car insurance, and more.

We're able to move freely thanks to their hard work.

Thinking of them as we welcome the New Year, the first words that came to my mind were, 'Thank you,' rather than 'Happy New Year'.

I don't think I am alone in this.

When faced with the challenges of COVID-19 last year, many from the Japan Auto Parts Industries Association, Japan Auto-Body Industries Association, Japan Automotive Machinery & Tool Manufacturers Association, and Japan Automobile Dealers Association expressed the same sentiment, 'Let's overcome this together and let the automobile industry be a driving force of the economy.'

Therefore, as we enter a new year, we wanted to show our gratitude to everyone who supports the automotive industry.

The previous video included footage of people working at real frontlines, or genba. We were also able to hear many stories from them at that time.

It felt as though we were the ones who were encouraged by everyone's words of support.

Besides showing appreciation, I hope this video also sends a cheering message of, 'Let's come together this new year' to all 5.5 million people.