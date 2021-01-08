Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Toyota Motor Corporation    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Toyota Times: JAMA Chairman Akio Toyoda Delivers New Year Message

01/08/2021 | 01:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAMA Chairman Akio Toyoda's New Year Message

I'm Akio Toyoda, chairman of Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA).

To the 5.5 million people working in the automotive industry: Happy New Year, and thank you.

As we enter the even more devastating third wave of this COVID-19 pandemic, I'd like to take this moment to thank medical professionals, frontline workers and everyone else fighting to protect our lives as we speak. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Although we're still fighting against the threat of COVID-19, I feel grateful to be here welcoming the New Year with everyone.

Last year, we experienced a world in which we were unable to move freely.

At the same time, we recognized anew how wonderful it is to be able to move freely.

Furthermore, we realized just how much our ability to move freely is supported by our fellow workers.

Please watch the New Year message campaign video.

[Transcript of the message expressed in the video]

We realized something very clearly through these stagnant days…

That the lives in our country rely on the mobility of people and goods.

Without those who make automobile parts, those who manufacture cars, those who do maintenance of cars, those who help refuel cars at gas stations, and those who actually drive the cars, there would be no cars on the road.

5.5 million people work in Japan's automotive industry…

Imagine how strong we can be when 5.5 million people join forces.

Let's move on…

Mobility brings a new wind, change in landscape, and brings us closer to tomorrow.

The new normal is not about stopping and staying put.
It's about finding new paths with new ideas.

We will move forward.
#The 5.5 million people behind cars

(Speech continues)

The 5.5 million people behind cars.

2.37 million people working in manufacturing, sales, and maintenance of cars and parts.

2.69 million people working in transportation, including driving taxis, buses and trucks.

350,000 people working in the service sector, such as gas stations, car insurance, and more.

We're able to move freely thanks to their hard work.

Thinking of them as we welcome the New Year, the first words that came to my mind were, 'Thank you,' rather than 'Happy New Year'.

I don't think I am alone in this.

When faced with the challenges of COVID-19 last year, many from the Japan Auto Parts Industries Association, Japan Auto-Body Industries Association, Japan Automotive Machinery & Tool Manufacturers Association, and Japan Automobile Dealers Association expressed the same sentiment, 'Let's overcome this together and let the automobile industry be a driving force of the economy.'

Therefore, as we enter a new year, we wanted to show our gratitude to everyone who supports the automotive industry.

The previous video included footage of people working at real frontlines, or genba. We were also able to hear many stories from them at that time.

It felt as though we were the ones who were encouraged by everyone's words of support.

Besides showing appreciation, I hope this video also sends a cheering message of, 'Let's come together this new year' to all 5.5 million people.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 18:25:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
01:43pChip shortage forces Ford, Toyota, Nissan to cut vehicle production
RE
01:26pTOYOTA TIMES : JAMA Chairman Akio Toyoda Delivers New Year Message
PU
10:22aTesla market value crosses $800 billion for the first time
RE
09:47aWall Street wary of 'frothy' stocks, bubbly bitcoin
RE
01/07Chip shortage forces Ford, Toyota, Nissan to cut vehicle production
RE
01/07Tesla's stock market value tops Facebook's in huge trading
RE
01/07Hyundai says in early talks with Apple after electric vehicle tie-up report
RE
01/07TOYOTA MOTOR : Statement on Reported COVID-19 Infections at Toyota Work Sites
PU
01/07Tesla Climbs To Record High, Chief Executive Musk Becomes World's Richest Per..
MT
01/07GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Alibaba, Tesla, Delivery Hero
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 26 047 B 251 B 251 B
Net income 2021 1 510 B 14 526 M 14 526 M
Net Debt 2021 16 171 B 156 B 156 B
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
Yield 2021 2,82%
Capitalization 22 197 B 214 B 213 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 359 542
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 8 066,67 JPY
Last Close Price 7 939,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 20,9%
Spread / Average Target 1,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President, CEO & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Masahito Maeda Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-1.75%210 543
VOLKSWAGEN AG-2.77%99 399
DAIMLER AG0.00%75 851
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY4.03%62 004
BMW AG-1.68%56 279
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED-3.38%50 074
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ