Toyota Times: [Through the Finder] #2 2021 Season for 'Making Ever-Better Cars' Kicks Off

In the season opener, the focus is on tracing ROOKIE Racing's development in images

The opening round of the 2021 Super Taikyu season was held at Motegi in Tochigi Prefecture from March 18 to 21. Now in its third year, the ROOKIE Racing team entered its second season fielding two cars, the GR Supra and GR Yaris.

Photographer Noriaki Mitsuhashi, who accompanies the team, sets out his theme for shooting the first race as follows.

'What's different this season is that there are two new professional drivers, along with several privateers also using the same Toyota machines (four GR Supras, one GR Yaris). I want to capture what ROOKIE Racing will do differently and how it will develop as a team.'

Unlike last year, ROOKIE Racing's GR Supra will be competing in the ST-Q class for prototype vehicles. Given the competition's role in leading development, the team chose this category for its greater flexibility in regulations, such as allowing for parts to be changed as necessary. This decision meant that, from the outset, the Supra was out of the running for the championship.

At the first morning meeting of the season on Saturday, March 20, Morizo (Akio Toyoda) summed up ROOKIE Racing's new challenge as 'creating both a professional team and a family'. While the core concept of making ever-better cars through motorsports remains unchanged, ROOKIE Racing's role is also to hone the performance and reliability that allow the cars to be used in races by other teams; that is, as customer racing vehicles. With a six-round season, Super Taikyu offers teams greater opportunity to run through the feedback-response cycle than the annual Nürburgring 24 Hours endurance race.

Meanwhile, a challenge awaited the GR Yaris in its second year in the form of power-restricting regulations. Strengthening the flow of information between drivers of different machines helped the team put the GR Yaris in pole position after Saturday's qualifying session and, at 2 minutes 8 seconds, Morizo's solid lap time also matched the race performance of professional drivers. In the final stages of qualifying, however, the GR Yaris suffered engine trouble. An analysis of the driving data immediately confirmed a phenomenon that had not been visible during preparations in the factory.

'As the evening rain came down, the team was forced to replace the engine,' recalls Mitsuhashi. 'Using a different engine meant losing pole position.'

Nevertheless, Chief Engineer Naohiko Saito and the team of mechanics pressed on, backed by engineers linked virtually from the headquarters. Just before 10 p.m., the engine fired up again. To support the mechanics working late into the night, the drivers who had returned to the hotel showed up with evening refreshments. For Mitsuhashi, the scene demonstrated ROOKIE Racing's solidarity. In the end, the clock had ticked well past midnight by the time the Yaris was ready to run again.

As Sunday brought rain for the main race, the many uncertainties surrounding the new wet-weather tires supplied for this season by Hankook made for a difficult start. As the showers intensified, the GR Yaris was assailed by a succession of problems, including wet air cleaners and ABS abnormalities, which had not cropped up during rainy races in Fuji and Sugo last year. Worsening conditions eventually led to the race being stopped, with the red flag coming down at 3:25 p.m.

In their quest to 'make ever-better cars', ROOKIE Racing fought hard until the last minute to gain as many laps as possible. Mitsuhashi's work, seen below, captures the journey - from the heated moments to the calm and collected - of the drivers, engineers, mechanics and staff who used every setback to push themselves further.