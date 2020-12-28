Log in
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
Toyota Times: Toyota's ever-evolving advanced office in Tokyo

12/28/2020 | 01:49pm EST
Toyota Research Institute - Advanced Development (TRI-AD), which conducts R&D on automated driving among others and is to be reorganized as the Woven Planet group from 2021, is located in Nihonbashi, Tokyo.
This year, TRI-AD received the 'Creative Office Award' at the 33rd Nikkei New Office Awards for its creative and innovation-promoting office design. Toyota Times paid a visit to learn about the passions behind the creation of TRI-AD's ever-evolving advanced office.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 28 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2020 18:48:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2021 26 020 B 251 B 251 B
Net income 2021 1 504 B 14 491 M 14 491 M
Net Debt 2021 16 171 B 156 B 156 B
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
Yield 2021 2,83%
Capitalization 22 082 B 213 B 213 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 359 542
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 8 066,67 JPY
Last Close Price 7 898,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 21,5%
Spread / Average Target 2,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President, CEO & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Masahito Maeda Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.39%210 189
VOLKSWAGEN AG-13.49%99 336
DAIMLER AG18.53%76 294
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY13.61%59 514
BMW AG0.33%57 692
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-5.73%48 896
