Toyota Times: Toyota's ever-evolving advanced office in Tokyo

Toyota Research Institute - Advanced Development (TRI-AD), which conducts R&D on automated driving among others and is to be reorganized as the Woven Planet group from 2021, is located in Nihonbashi, Tokyo.
This year, TRI-AD received the 'Creative Office Award' at the 33rd Nikkei New Office Awards for its creative and innovation-promoting office design. Toyota Times paid a visit to learn about the passions behind the creation of TRI-AD's ever-evolving advanced office.
