Toyota: a new award for the Prius
The title of North American Car of The Year was awarded to the new Prius by a jury of 50 automotive journalists from all types of print, online and audiovisual media in the USA and Canada.
A particularly coveted award, which the second-generation Prius had already received in 2004.
' Since its presentation in 2023, the fifth-generation Prius has been unanimously acclaimed for its dynamic looks, remarkable efficiency and outstanding performance', says the group.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction