Toyota: a new award for the Prius

January 11, 2024 at 10:00 am EST

The fifth generation of the new Toyota Prius has just been voted Car of the Year 2024 in the USA and Canada.



The title of North American Car of The Year was awarded to the new Prius by a jury of 50 automotive journalists from all types of print, online and audiovisual media in the USA and Canada.



A particularly coveted award, which the second-generation Prius had already received in 2004.



' Since its presentation in 2023, the fifth-generation Prius has been unanimously acclaimed for its dynamic looks, remarkable efficiency and outstanding performance', says the group.



