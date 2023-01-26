Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toyota Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-01-26 am EST
1893.00 JPY   -0.63%
10:49aToyota boss bows out on news outlet he trusts - his own
RE
07:26aSuccession: Akio Toyoda hands over at Toyota
RE
06:56aToyota CEO Akio Toyoda to step aside, become chairman
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toyota boss bows out on news outlet he trusts - his own

01/26/2023 | 10:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Tokyo Auto Salon 2023 in Chiba

TOKYO (Reuters) - When the head of Toyota announced on Thursday he would step down as CEO, Akio Toyoda opted for the news outlet he sees as the fairest source of information on the automaker's environmental record: his own.

For the last three years, the 66-year-old has built up the "Toyota Times", hiring Japanese journalists and ramping up coverage of the company to counter what he sees as persistent misinformation and unfair criticism.

Streamed live on the Toyota website, Thursday's sometimes stilted broadcast underscored how Toyoda has tried to change the conversation around the company his grandfather founded and his apparent frustration at failing to do so.

The carmaker's approach has not been "understood or appreciated by those who focus on the short term", Toyoda said in a swipe at critics, before eventually turning to Lexus boss Koji Sato who will take the reins from him from April 1.

Toyoda, who will stay on as chairman, said he felt he had become "part of an older generation" when it comes to the challenge of electrification and connectivity for vehicles.

Both Toyoda and the company have come under fire for what activists and green investors see as a reluctance to embrace battery electric vehicles (BEVs). Toyota says it wants to offer a range of options on the journey to zero emissions and that hybrid technology makes more sense in markets that aren't ready for costly batteries.

It estimates a billion people don't have access to electricity to power vehicles, and is committed to selling globally.

"What I find unfortunate is that the media often thrives on conflict, setting BEVs against hybrids, for example," Toyoda said on the Toyota Times recently. "But the fact is that Toyota operates globally with a full line-up."

TRADITIONAL MEDIA

Attempts by Toyota, one of Japan's largest advertisers, to bypass traditional media are part of a global trend by large corporations, with Elon Musk dismantling Tesla's PR department in favour of communicating via social media.

Thursday's broadcast was also awkward by turns: Sato, the incoming CEO, was not introduced until nearly 25 minutes in. A video clip showed him and Toyoda speeding around a race track and laughing as their vehicle accelerated.

After almost an hour of scripted presentations and banter, the Toyota Times host turned to questions from reporters.

While Toyoda himself has become a much more accomplished public speaker over the years, the broadcast came over as "unfriendly and self-indulgent", said Akio Yamaguchi, who runs crisis communications consultancy AccessEast.

Toyoda has increasingly appeared to eschew traditional media as the company fell out of favour with environmentalists who once lauded its green technology.

He also traced his distrust of the media to the critical coverage he faced during a vehicle recall crisis that began in 2009, just when he was taking over.

At a 2010 congressional hearing in Washington he went through a three-hour grilling by sometimes visibly irritated U.S. lawmakers. He remained stoic throughout, but afterwards broke into tears when speaking to dealers and employees.

He felt an "intense" loneliness and "abandoned" he recalled in a Japanese magazine interview in late 2021.

The Toyota Times also exclusively publishes the closely watched results of the company's spring wage negotiations with its union.

Other interviewers favoured by Toyoda include Matsuko Deluxe, a TV personality. One well known actor served as editor in chief until an allegation of sexual assault forced the automaker to pull a major advertising campaign.

When a self-driving vehicle hit a pedestrian at the Tokyo Paralympic Games village in 2021, Toyoda took to a live feed on the Instagram page of Toyota Times to explain, where he was interviewed by one of his journalists.

Other reporters were not able to ask questions.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey and Kantaro Komiya; Additional reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Kevin Krolicki and Mark Potter)

By Sam Nussey and Kantaro Komiya


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. 8.44% 156.63 Delayed Quote.17.25%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 0.50% 7970 Delayed Quote.9.53%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.63% 1893 Delayed Quote.5.10%
All news about TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
10:49aToyota boss bows out on news outlet he trusts - his own
RE
07:26aSuccession: Akio Toyoda hands over at Toyota
RE
06:56aToyota CEO Akio Toyoda to step aside, become chairman
AQ
06:33aKoji Sato, incoming Toyota CEO, must navigate shift to clean energy
RE
06:24aToyota Motor Promotes Koji Sato to Chief Executive; Akio Toyoda Names Board Chairman
MT
04:54aToyota CEO Akio Toyoda to step down after 14 years at the helm
RE
04:10aToyota Motor Appoints New Chairman, CEO
MT
03:18aUpdate1 : Toyota to promote Sato to CEO, Toyoda to become chairman
AQ
02:52aJapan's Suzuki to invest $35 billion through FY 2030
RE
02:49aToyota leader Akio Toyoda to step down as president and chief executive
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 36 909 B 284 B 284 B
Net income 2023 2 590 B 19 951 M 19 951 M
Net Debt 2023 19 932 B 154 B 154 B
P/E ratio 2023 10,1x
Yield 2023 2,95%
Capitalization 25 775 B 199 B 199 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
EV / Sales 2024 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 372 817
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 1 893,00 JPY
Average target price 2 162,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.10%199 795
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG10.10%78 772
VOLKSWAGEN AG6.60%78 721
BMW AG10.09%64 027
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY7.97%51 600
FORD MOTOR COMPANY9.54%51 422