    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/27 02:00:00 am EDT
2084.00 JPY   +0.10%
Toyota cuts June output plan again, to 800,000 vehicles
RE
TOYOTA MOTOR : Adjustments to domestic production in June
PU
RALLY ITALIA SARDEGNA : PreviewTOYOTA GAZOO Racing targets gravel double in Sardinia
PU
Toyota cuts June output plan again, to 800,000 vehicles

05/27/2022 | 04:47am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Toyota logo is seen at a booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show

TOKYO, May 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Toyota Motor Corp on Friday cut its global production plan for June for the second time this week, reducing its planned output by about 50,000 vehicles to 800,000, citing the COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai.

Japan's largest automaker said it still expects to produce 9.7 million vehicles worldwide in the current financial year, though there is a "possibility" of a lower estimate.

The company said it would suspend operations at some of its domestic plants for the week of June 6.

The reduced estimate by Toyota - widely viewed as a bellwether for Japan Inc - is the latest evidence of how China's pandemic lockdown has added to uncertainty for automakers and other manufacturers already grappling with a shortage of microchips.

On Tuesday Toyota cut its production plan for June by about 100,000 vehicles to roughly 850,000, citing the semiconductor shortage. Friday's announcement, therefore, means the company has now cut 150,000 vehicles from its June estimates.

(Reporting by David Dolan Editing by Jan Harvey and David Goodman )


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 0.87% 8120 Delayed Quote.-12.40%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 0.10% 2084 Delayed Quote.-1.12%
Financials
Sales 2023 34 187 B 268 B 268 B
Net income 2023 2 958 B 23 227 M 23 227 M
Net Debt 2023 18 527 B 145 B 145 B
P/E ratio 2023 9,83x
Yield 2023 2,79%
Capitalization 28 595 B 225 B 225 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
EV / Sales 2024 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 372 817
Free-Float 70,5%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 2 082,00 JPY
Average target price 2 424,44 JPY
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akio Toyoda Director & General Manager-Asia
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer, Director & GM-Accounting
Takeshi Uchiyamada Director & Manager-Development Center 2
Keiji Yamamoto Chief Information & Security Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
